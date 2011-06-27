  1. Home
Used 2016 Nissan GT-R NISMO Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 GT-R
5.0
1 reviews
The Best GTR Nismo year

Franc, 01/12/2020
NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

no Tracking system to home to Nissan as the 2017 has ... Large Turbos, tunable more than the normal GTR, highly desirable.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
