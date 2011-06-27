Used 2014 Nissan GT-R Black Edition Features & Specs
|Overview
See GT-R Inventory
Starting MSRP
$109,330
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$109,330
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$109,330
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|312.0/448.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$109,330
|Torque
|463 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|545 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.6 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$109,330
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$109,330
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$109,330
|remote trunk release
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|carbon and leather trim on dash
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|power rear seat easy entry
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$109,330
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$109,330
|Carpeted GT-R Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$109,330
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$109,330
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|44.6 in.
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.7 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$109,330
|Rear head room
|33.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|44.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|26.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.0 in.
|fixed with storage center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$109,330
|Special Paint - Super Silver
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$109,330
|Front track
|62.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|8.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3818 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4669 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.8 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.26 cd.
|Maximum payload
|851 lbs.
|Length
|183.9 in.
|Height
|53.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|87.8 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|109.4 in.
|Width
|74.6 in.
|Rear track
|63.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$109,330
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$109,330
|Run flat tires
|yes
|20 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|285/35R20 97Z tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the GT-R
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$109,330
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$109,330
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related Used 2014 Nissan GT-R Black Edition info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic