Used 2013 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Cheap to buy, cheap to own robert_bell , 05/27/2014 9 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought this to tow our 3,500 lb Casita travel trailer. We added a Leer Cap. We have a 2013 crew cab SV with 4.0 2WD and 5-speed auto. The 265 HP is more than adequate and beats our old BMW X5 3.0 by at least 30 HP. Steering at highway speeds is vague and it wanders, but I noticed the tires are wearing on the inside and I believe the factory set the front-end with too much toe-out. The headlight aim needs adjusting, too. The sterro is OK, but the iPod starts by itself sometimes for no reason. We added add-a-leaf springs to the back for towing, as it sagged a bit when loaded. Overall, it was about what I expected for a $25,000 vehicle.

AWESOME small truck!! chris3215 , 11/08/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my very first light weight truck and I will tell you I love the way it handles and I drive manual so the 6 speed if great, fast pick up in speed, great to take out on the trail. This truck out shines all the GMC light weight and Chevys light weight is how well made it is nothing cheap on the Frontier. Looking very forward to many years with this truck. Well worth what I paid.

Gassy Rj , 02/20/2016 SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Great truck, just be prepared to make frequently stops at your favorite gas station. I can't seem to get more than 330 miles out of a tank. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Manual midsizes, a lonely club chriscmore , 05/09/2014 PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) 5 of 8 people found this review helpful I chose the Frontier over the Tacoma, because the Frontier is 5% smaller but with a larger bed, and a larger engine with better economy. It's also noticeably a few years fresher in design. I got the temporarily-discontinued PRO-4X with 6sp manual, which had to be shipped from Oregon to Nebraska. The 6sp is a lot of fun, but the reverse gear is hard to find and should have been to the left like German autos. The tailgate extender is nice because it's easy to remove. The bed divider is functional but a bit obnoxious in that it's not an easy one-side affair to move or get out of the way. Love the step rails and tie anchors. The ambient temperature sensor is occasionally disfuntional and I had an oil leak fixed in a gearbox plug. It's economy is disappointing, but I think he'll last me until electric trucks come out. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability