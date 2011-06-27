Estimated values
2020 Dodge Challenger SXT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,159
|$27,552
|$29,265
|Clean
|$25,858
|$27,228
|$28,912
|Average
|$25,255
|$26,581
|$28,205
|Rough
|$24,651
|$25,935
|$27,499
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Challenger GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,615
|$31,027
|$32,763
|Clean
|$29,273
|$30,663
|$32,367
|Average
|$28,590
|$29,934
|$31,577
|Rough
|$27,908
|$29,206
|$30,786
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,884
|$41,178
|$42,772
|Clean
|$39,424
|$40,694
|$42,255
|Average
|$38,504
|$39,728
|$41,223
|Rough
|$37,585
|$38,761
|$40,191
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,625
|$38,152
|$40,031
|Clean
|$36,203
|$37,704
|$39,548
|Average
|$35,358
|$36,808
|$38,582
|Rough
|$34,514
|$35,913
|$37,616
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Challenger SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,047
|$25,484
|$27,250
|Clean
|$23,770
|$25,184
|$26,921
|Average
|$23,215
|$24,586
|$26,264
|Rough
|$22,661
|$23,988
|$25,606
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Challenger GT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,324
|$28,914
|$30,868
|Clean
|$27,009
|$28,575
|$30,495
|Average
|$26,379
|$27,896
|$29,751
|Rough
|$25,749
|$27,217
|$29,006
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary 2dr Coupe w/Prod. End 03/20 (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,401
|$40,704
|$42,308
|Clean
|$38,947
|$40,226
|$41,797
|Average
|$38,039
|$39,270
|$40,777
|Rough
|$37,130
|$38,315
|$39,756
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Challenger R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,438
|$31,201
|$34,591
|Clean
|$28,110
|$30,834
|$34,174
|Average
|$27,454
|$30,102
|$33,339
|Rough
|$26,799
|$29,369
|$32,505