2020 Dodge Challenger Value

Estimated values
2020 Dodge Challenger SXT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,159$27,552$29,265
Clean$25,858$27,228$28,912
Average$25,255$26,581$28,205
Rough$24,651$25,935$27,499
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Challenger GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,615$31,027$32,763
Clean$29,273$30,663$32,367
Average$28,590$29,934$31,577
Rough$27,908$29,206$30,786
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,884$41,178$42,772
Clean$39,424$40,694$42,255
Average$38,504$39,728$41,223
Rough$37,585$38,761$40,191
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,625$38,152$40,031
Clean$36,203$37,704$39,548
Average$35,358$36,808$38,582
Rough$34,514$35,913$37,616
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Challenger SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,047$25,484$27,250
Clean$23,770$25,184$26,921
Average$23,215$24,586$26,264
Rough$22,661$23,988$25,606
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Challenger GT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,324$28,914$30,868
Clean$27,009$28,575$30,495
Average$26,379$27,896$29,751
Rough$25,749$27,217$29,006
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary 2dr Coupe w/Prod. End 03/20 (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,401$40,704$42,308
Clean$38,947$40,226$41,797
Average$38,039$39,270$40,777
Rough$37,130$38,315$39,756
Estimated values
2020 Dodge Challenger R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,438$31,201$34,591
Clean$28,110$30,834$34,174
Average$27,454$30,102$33,339
Rough$26,799$29,369$32,505
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Dodge Challenger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Dodge Challenger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,770 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,184 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
The value of a used 2020 Dodge Challenger ranges from $22,661 to $27,250, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Dodge Challenger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.