Used 2017 Nissan Armada Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Armada SUV
SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$72,006*
Total Cash Price
$52,564
SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$72,006*
Total Cash Price
$52,564
Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$62,368*
Total Cash Price
$45,528
SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$58,966*
Total Cash Price
$43,045
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$56,698*
Total Cash Price
$41,389
SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$79,944*
Total Cash Price
$58,358
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Armada SUV SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$5,733
|Maintenance
|$753
|$2,767
|$1,982
|$1,238
|$4,039
|$10,780
|Repairs
|$352
|$513
|$599
|$700
|$819
|$2,983
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,798
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,031
|Financing
|$2,827
|$2,273
|$1,683
|$1,053
|$381
|$8,217
|Depreciation
|$9,595
|$5,170
|$4,550
|$4,032
|$3,620
|$26,967
|Fuel
|$2,692
|$2,774
|$2,856
|$2,943
|$3,030
|$14,295
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,096
|$14,669
|$12,875
|$11,204
|$13,162
|$72,006
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Armada SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$935
|$964
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$4,965
|Maintenance
|$652
|$2,397
|$1,717
|$1,073
|$3,498
|$9,337
|Repairs
|$305
|$444
|$519
|$606
|$710
|$2,584
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,423
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,626
|Financing
|$2,449
|$1,969
|$1,458
|$912
|$330
|$7,117
|Depreciation
|$8,311
|$4,478
|$3,941
|$3,493
|$3,135
|$23,357
|Fuel
|$2,332
|$2,402
|$2,474
|$2,549
|$2,625
|$12,382
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,406
|$12,705
|$11,152
|$9,704
|$11,400
|$62,368
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Armada SUV SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$884
|$911
|$938
|$966
|$995
|$4,695
|Maintenance
|$617
|$2,266
|$1,623
|$1,014
|$3,307
|$8,828
|Repairs
|$288
|$420
|$491
|$573
|$671
|$2,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,291
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,482
|Financing
|$2,315
|$1,862
|$1,378
|$862
|$312
|$6,729
|Depreciation
|$7,857
|$4,234
|$3,726
|$3,302
|$2,964
|$22,083
|Fuel
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,410
|$2,481
|$11,706
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,457
|$12,012
|$10,544
|$9,175
|$10,779
|$58,966
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Armada SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$850
|$876
|$902
|$929
|$957
|$4,514
|Maintenance
|$593
|$2,179
|$1,561
|$975
|$3,180
|$8,488
|Repairs
|$277
|$404
|$472
|$551
|$645
|$2,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,203
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,387
|Financing
|$2,226
|$1,790
|$1,325
|$829
|$300
|$6,470
|Depreciation
|$7,555
|$4,071
|$3,583
|$3,175
|$2,850
|$21,234
|Fuel
|$2,120
|$2,184
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,386
|$11,256
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,824
|$11,550
|$10,138
|$8,822
|$10,364
|$56,698
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Armada SUV SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$6,365
|Maintenance
|$836
|$3,072
|$2,201
|$1,375
|$4,484
|$11,968
|Repairs
|$391
|$570
|$666
|$777
|$909
|$3,312
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,106
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,366
|Financing
|$3,139
|$2,524
|$1,868
|$1,169
|$423
|$9,123
|Depreciation
|$10,653
|$5,740
|$5,052
|$4,477
|$4,018
|$29,940
|Fuel
|$2,989
|$3,079
|$3,171
|$3,267
|$3,364
|$15,871
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,312
|$16,285
|$14,295
|$12,439
|$14,613
|$79,944
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Nissan Armada in Virginia is:not available
