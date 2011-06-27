Used 2009 Nissan Armada SUV Consumer Reviews
Larger than life SUV
After having considered and checked pretty much every single SUV available in the market, we decided to buy our Armada for it's size, amazing interior and comfort(compared to other SUV models. It's worth noting that we were very hard to please considering we're coming from a BMW 645Ci), larger that life engine, large cargo area (can house a bike inside the cargo), and many, many nice features like power tail gate, keyless entry, foldable electrical rear seats, rearview camera, Bose sound system, DVD, bluetooth, etc. Ok, she gives poor mileage but instead, she'll give you a lot of fun with its massive engine and towing capabilities and well, personally, we love her looks. Great purchase!
2009 Nissan Armada LE , 4WD, 5.6L (V8)
Folks, I have owned my Nissan for over 5 years. It is by far the biggest piece of Nissan crap I have owned. I have had 4 other Nissan's before this one. The air conditioning lines have been replaced twice. Side airbag issue, rear passenger door would not open, rear gate would not open. Two sets of front warped rotors have been replaced over a whopping 42K miles. Power Steering line leaking. All covered under warranty with exception to the brakes. And please put some darn tires on the vehicle. The OEM stuff was junk. Every time the repair work done it took 5 business days due to lack of parts. The truck sits at Nissan dealer more than my house. Thank god I bought the warranty.
Not the best handling SUV on the market.
Bought the Armada because my unusually tall husband fit into it but we are so disappointed with the way it drives. If you hit a bump in the road the steering wheel practically flies out of your hand and the Armada bounces wherever it wants to go. Scary. Also, for a large vehicle there isn't very much storage so we always seem to be moving things (like the emergency car care kit) all around the vehicle. If you need to use all 3 rows of seats as we frequently do - only a small cargo space remains. I'll drive this one until it dies to get my money's worth (maybe) but I won't buy another and I would advise you to keep on shopping too.
Great Value
I was originally looking at a Sequoia but couldn't resist looking at the Armada because of the price. I've put 10K miles on this truck so far and am quite impressed with it. The only issue I've had so far is with steering wheel audio controls not working all the time. Gas mileage could be a little better, as compared to other SUVs in its class, but not a deal breaker for me. Leg room is pretty impressive. Overall I do not regret buying this truck. I love the way it drives and traction control does a pretty good job of minimizing tire slip. I will definitely consider another Armada later down the road.
Big, Fast, and Safe
If you are in the market for a people hauler, then this should definitely be on your list to test drive. I'm 7'1" and I fit in the Armada really good. I had to get one without the sunroof, but that didn't bother me. This is my second Armada and love this one more than the last one. If you live in your car like I do and want a fun, FAST, comfortable, safe vehicle this is it. I know the gas mileage is at best 15 miles to a gallon....but there is a trade off for safety. I was in two accidents with my 2006 Armada and walked away from both of them. To me, safety is worth the low gas mileage. Your friends will be happy you bought an Armada as well, with how comfortable they'll be.
