Used 2011 Nissan Altima Consumer Reviews

2011 Altima w/ SL package altimaowner6 , 04/30/2011 43 of 43 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a 4-cyl. 2011 Altima with the SL package and the Bose premium sound package w/ backup camera. I love this car and I am very happy with my decision after putting about 500 miles on it. I was on the fence between the Sonata and the Altima for a while, but ultimately decided I liked the styling and smooth ride of the Altima better. A small part of me wishes I went with the V6 but it was signifiantly more money and I wouldn't be averaging 26 miles per gallon as I am with the 4 cylinder. The 4-cyl. offers plenty of power 95% of the time. I recommend the SL package and Bose system which produces outstanding sound quality, and I would also add a spoiler. Report Abuse

Perfect Mate :) cars_geek , 06/12/2011 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I had this car for more than a month, and I did cruise till now about 2500KM, compared to its main competitors (Camry, Mazda6, Accord), it is overall having the magical formula that those 3 competitors couldn't mix perfectly. It is Stylish, high performance, comfortable, excellent cargo space, fantastic 9-speakers Bose sound, and great fuel economy. And add to all that, it has a very very good dealer here in UAE. If you are looking for a family sedan, or a stylish young car, Nissan Altima has the perfect blend. Report Abuse

2011 Nissan 3.5SR coupe rng4 , 02/15/2011 22 of 23 people found this review helpful We traded-in a 2008 Coupe 2.5S for this 3.5SR. Coupe. The 2008 was a great car , with great mileage, reasonable acceleration for a 4 cyl and very comfortable on trips for 2 people. The 2011 appears to share the same characteristics as the 2008, however appears to have a glossier paint job than the 2008, backup camera is standard and quality is just as good or better. 3.5 liter is quiet, smoother and quicker than the 2.5 liter. This probably as close to the infinity (M37) that I can afford. Report Abuse

I am in love!! mrsrrn21 , 02/27/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I recently purchased the Nissan Altima 2.5 S. This was the first time I purchased a new vehicle and I did my research and test drove many cars. I drove the Camry, Optima, Cruze, Mazda 3, Fusion, etc, but I knew when I sat in the Altima that it was made for me. This car out did the competition in style, performance, and the fact that it was just fun to drive. The CVT is smooth and I barely notice when the car is shifting gears. The features are stylish and I love the intelligent key technology. The inside is sleek and classy. There is plenty of leg room in the back! So far, I am avg. 25 MPG city, stop and go driving, which is great! Im in love! Will do another review later in the year. Report Abuse