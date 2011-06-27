Used 2003 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews
My 2003 Nissan Altima
I just felt the need to give special props to my 2003 Nissan Altima that is not at (372 THOUSAND MILES) yes I had to spell it out so no one would think it was a typo. She needs a new catalytic converter, but other than that she is still the greatest money maker I have every had. I drive 172 miles a day, 5 days a week. I have tried reading online to see if anyone else was running with this many miles, but it saddens me to see some have not been as lucky. A mechanic not long ago told me mine car must have came off the line on a Wednesday. I tried looking that up with no sucess.
buyer beware
Bought the car with 28,000 miles on it and my wife put 40,000 miles on it in about 7 years. I kept the oil changed and tires on it with no real problems, except for the door handles breaking, until recently. First the engine light came on sporadically and I could feel engine hesitate. Got the code checked out and it's was somewhat generic (p0300) with up to five different system that could be the problem. I changed the plugs and ignition coils and the motor ran better but there was another problem. Took it to a garage and have the exhaust manifold and catalytic converter replaced. Cars running just fine again. One week later the oil light comes on and I add 3 quarts and I'm going to run the car for around 1k miles before I take it to get an oil change. Within another week or two the car starts sounding like the exhaust manifold is bad again. Before I can get the car to the shop it dies on the side of the road. Look at the oil and it's black with less than 500 miles since I put the 3 quarts in. The engine is now dead and I've already put around $2k into the car in the last 2 months. This really sucks for a car that I thought would last well over a 100K miles. I'll never buy another Nissan again. If you want to see all the problems with this motor look up misfires, exhaust manifold, and precat.
A good car with some kinks
I bought my 03, 2.5 Altima with 38,000 miles on it. I now have driven it another 75,000 miles ( odometer reads113,000 miles). In that time my car has never failed. however, there were repairs. following is a list of those repairs: 2 motor mounts at about 60K Coil at about 75K Crankshaft position sensor at about 60K Radiator replacement at about 60K Fuel pump at about 90K Pre-catalytic converter at 110K I love the way this car handles. The engine is peppy for a 4cyl. but sometimes I wish it was faster off the line. It is definitely a driver's car, though. It handles winding roads like a sports car, and the braking is excellent The ride is not cushy, but that's ok. The seating is quite comfortable. Update: My Altima has 151000 miles on it now, with no major issues. The engine still has a lot of power, but it is a bit noisier and burns a little oil.
'03 altima 2.5s a drivers pleasure
I got my altima with 38k. the previous owner, a relative, never had any problems with it. I now have 58k and it runs like a dream. I did have to replace the crank position sensor at 57k. However, although the 'ses' light was on, it never gave me problems. If your looking for a cushy ride,look elsewhere. The Altima is definitely a drivers car.sturdy frame, firm ride. handling is excellent. Very little body-lean when buzzing around roads. holds road very well The engine is responsive. quick off the line. open road acceleration impressive; especially for a 4cylindar engine. stunning exterior, and a roomy, comfortable, interior. some cheap plastics inside; no big deal. to sum up,love this car
Sad To See It Go
This has been one of the most trouble-free cars we've ever owned. We tend to buy low-priced, high-mileage cars and run them into the ground. This 2003 Altima was purchased for $3000 in 2013 with 130k miles on it. It has had no major repairs. At 230k miles the car was totaled or we would still be driving it. In 5 years and 100,000 miles it has had a battery, an alternator, front brakes and a muffler hanger welded back together. Even with the base 4 cylinder the car was lively and fun to drive. The seats were comfortable for long drives. An aftermarket stereo and the original speakers rattled the windows. It was a simple, reliable, enjoyable sedan.
