Used 1996 Nissan Altima Consumer Reviews
Saved My Life!!
Purchased my 96 Altima as college car in 2001 used w/115K.Could not have asked for a better ride! Comfy (for a 5'2 chick), SUPER reliable,and LOTS of fun to drive.Sunroof,woodgrain,& Alpine CD made it heaven. Easy on the insurance bill and as everyone knows miles don't hurt Nissans! I was at 162K and going strong except a finicky O2 sensor, but that's nothing that midgrade gas didnt magically fix :) Unfortunately someone decided to drive in my lane going the wrong way & hit me head on (we both were going 45) thats a 90MPH collision. Amazingly -NOT buckled and blessed beyond belief- I WALKED away from the wreck w/2 airbag burns. THANKS Nissan for making such a great car,just bought a Maxima, staying loyal!
Nice commuter
Bought this car cheap with a blown engine (overheated) at 143k. Replaced with a 53k engine and barely ran until I replaced distributor, knock and O2 sensor, and alternator (I suggest replacing parts with new Nissan parts, otherwise, you'll be replacing them again soon). Now, if I don't look at the odometer (155k), I think that the car is only several years old. The engine and transmission (auto) were designed for each other and provide good power at both high and low RPM ranges. One major flaw on these cars are the timing chain guides, which start making loud ticking noises after about 40k, and the only solution is to remove them. Nissan got rid of these in their later models. Good car!
Been there for me for over 10 years
Like an old friend, my trusty Altima has been with me through a lot of my young adulthood. When I first got her, I remember being very happy with the swift acceleration. Over the years, I have have had a few problems, but not unusual based on the number of miles these problems occurred at.
takes a lickin and keeps on rolling
original owner from 1996 Has never needed to go bakc to dealership. Likes to eat front brakes and tires, but I drive fairly aggressiviely. Lost a few wheel covers which can add up unless you check out the junkyards. It is now my 3rd car and still runs well.
A Reliable Gem
This is a great little car. It's fun to drive and highly reliable. The gas mileage isn't bad, either. I like it so much this is my second one; the first one was hit from both front and rear but the body integrity was such that all four doors opened and shut soundly after the car was totaled!
