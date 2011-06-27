  1. Home
Used 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Altima Hybrid
4.6
37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

No complaints after nearly three years

tomsan, 03/01/2012
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

We have had our 2009 NAH since June 2009. The on-board computer for mileage runs high, as many have noted. I just completed tallying my mileage after recording miles and gallons at each fill-up. After 24,000 miles, I have averaged 34.74 mpg, through all seasons, right in line with EPA estimates. With gas here at $4.20/gallon, I'm feeling fine. Overall, it runs like any gas-powered car. The shift from gas to electric is very mild and not an issue. The rest of the car is quite fine: good comfort, good power, good feeling of safety. Yes, the trunk is a bit small but that's the price for a hybrid. And I LOVE the fact that it goes into electric at the VERY long stoplights where I live.

150,000 and still going strong!

dkb1028, 11/04/2013
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I bought my hybrid in June of 2009 and as you can see by my mileage, practically live in it. It is a die hard. I have put on 2 sets of tires, but only one set of brakes and as of six weeks ago I'm no where near having to replace what the brakes. I drive in the mountains and on highways, so this car has seen just about everything. The only negative is the gas mileage. The difference between a regular Altima and what I had to pay for the hybrid will never be realized. In addition, oil changes and maintenance are a lot more. Would I buy another hybrid? Probably not. Would I buy another Altima? Yes.

Good car with some issues

mmao, 10/23/2012
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

It's a good car, with excellent MPG - I can get 37/g except in winter. How ever there are some issues. Internal design looks cheap, the Panic button is annoying (it's so easy for the horn to shout out). And just got an issue with the ignition switch: I could not start engine some times, and I was told I need $600.0 to get it fixed by the dealer!

Poor machine

Edgar, 01/21/2016
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

At 43000 miles, well-maintained at dealership, and was told I needed a new cylinder head. Cost $3600

Agree with "Awesome Car" review

chasator, 09/24/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought this car after looking at the 09 Accord EX-L. The Altima is more sporty, quiet, and more fun to drive. Not to mention the excellent gas mileage. With the current Nissan rebate of $3250 and tax incentive, the price is hard to beat. You will not be disappointed in this car.

