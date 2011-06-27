Used 2018 Nissan 370Z Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
370Z Coupe
Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$61,065*
Total Cash Price
$43,769
Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$61,065*
Total Cash Price
$43,769
Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$50,006*
Total Cash Price
$35,843
Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$67,797*
Total Cash Price
$48,594
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$70,682*
Total Cash Price
$50,662
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$64,431*
Total Cash Price
$46,182
Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,853*
Total Cash Price
$38,600
Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$58,661*
Total Cash Price
$42,046
NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$60,104*
Total Cash Price
$43,080
NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$57,700*
Total Cash Price
$41,357
370Z Convertible
Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$48,083*
Total Cash Price
$34,464
2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$52,891*
Total Cash Price
$37,910
Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$68,759*
Total Cash Price
$49,284
Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,891*
Total Cash Price
$37,910
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 370Z Coupe Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$1,447
|$6,824
|Maintenance
|$900
|$544
|$3,124
|$1,713
|$2,125
|$8,406
|Repairs
|$130
|$312
|$458
|$535
|$625
|$2,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,336
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,544
|Financing
|$2,353
|$1,894
|$1,401
|$878
|$316
|$6,841
|Depreciation
|$7,860
|$3,898
|$3,430
|$3,042
|$2,729
|$20,959
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,394
|$10,629
|$12,513
|$10,389
|$10,141
|$61,065
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 370Z Coupe Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$1,447
|$6,824
|Maintenance
|$900
|$544
|$3,124
|$1,713
|$2,125
|$8,406
|Repairs
|$130
|$312
|$458
|$535
|$625
|$2,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,336
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,544
|Financing
|$2,353
|$1,894
|$1,401
|$878
|$316
|$6,841
|Depreciation
|$7,860
|$3,898
|$3,430
|$3,042
|$2,729
|$20,959
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,394
|$10,629
|$12,513
|$10,389
|$10,141
|$61,065
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 370Z Coupe Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,150
|$1,185
|$5,588
|Maintenance
|$737
|$445
|$2,558
|$1,403
|$1,740
|$6,884
|Repairs
|$106
|$256
|$375
|$438
|$512
|$1,687
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,913
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,083
|Financing
|$1,927
|$1,551
|$1,147
|$719
|$259
|$5,602
|Depreciation
|$6,437
|$3,192
|$2,809
|$2,491
|$2,235
|$17,163
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,244
|$8,704
|$10,247
|$8,507
|$8,304
|$50,006
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 370Z Coupe Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,427
|$1,469
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$7,576
|Maintenance
|$1,000
|$603
|$3,469
|$1,902
|$2,359
|$9,333
|Repairs
|$144
|$347
|$509
|$594
|$694
|$2,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,593
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,824
|Financing
|$2,613
|$2,102
|$1,555
|$974
|$351
|$7,596
|Depreciation
|$8,726
|$4,327
|$3,808
|$3,377
|$3,030
|$23,269
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,311
|$11,800
|$13,893
|$11,534
|$11,259
|$67,797
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 370Z Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,488
|$1,532
|$1,579
|$1,626
|$1,674
|$7,898
|Maintenance
|$1,042
|$629
|$3,616
|$1,983
|$2,459
|$9,730
|Repairs
|$150
|$362
|$531
|$619
|$723
|$2,384
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,703
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,944
|Financing
|$2,724
|$2,192
|$1,621
|$1,016
|$366
|$7,919
|Depreciation
|$9,098
|$4,511
|$3,970
|$3,521
|$3,159
|$24,259
|Fuel
|$2,928
|$3,016
|$3,106
|$3,200
|$3,296
|$15,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,133
|$12,302
|$14,484
|$12,025
|$11,738
|$70,682
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 370Z Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,356
|$1,396
|$1,439
|$1,482
|$1,526
|$7,200
|Maintenance
|$950
|$574
|$3,296
|$1,808
|$2,242
|$8,869
|Repairs
|$137
|$330
|$484
|$564
|$659
|$2,173
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,464
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,684
|Financing
|$2,483
|$1,998
|$1,478
|$926
|$334
|$7,219
|Depreciation
|$8,293
|$4,112
|$3,619
|$3,209
|$2,880
|$22,114
|Fuel
|$2,669
|$2,750
|$2,831
|$2,917
|$3,004
|$14,172
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,353
|$11,214
|$13,203
|$10,961
|$10,700
|$64,431
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 370Z Coupe Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$1,203
|$1,239
|$1,276
|$6,018
|Maintenance
|$794
|$479
|$2,755
|$1,511
|$1,874
|$7,413
|Repairs
|$114
|$276
|$404
|$472
|$551
|$1,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,060
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,243
|Financing
|$2,075
|$1,670
|$1,235
|$774
|$279
|$6,033
|Depreciation
|$6,932
|$3,437
|$3,025
|$2,682
|$2,407
|$18,483
|Fuel
|$2,231
|$2,298
|$2,367
|$2,438
|$2,511
|$11,845
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,340
|$9,373
|$11,035
|$9,162
|$8,943
|$53,853
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 370Z Coupe Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,235
|$1,271
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$6,555
|Maintenance
|$865
|$522
|$3,001
|$1,646
|$2,041
|$8,075
|Repairs
|$124
|$300
|$440
|$514
|$600
|$1,979
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,244
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$2,444
|Financing
|$2,261
|$1,819
|$1,346
|$843
|$304
|$6,572
|Depreciation
|$7,551
|$3,744
|$3,295
|$2,922
|$2,622
|$20,134
|Fuel
|$2,430
|$2,503
|$2,578
|$2,656
|$2,735
|$12,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,709
|$10,210
|$12,021
|$9,980
|$9,742
|$58,661
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 370Z Coupe NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$1,343
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$6,716
|Maintenance
|$886
|$535
|$3,075
|$1,686
|$2,091
|$8,274
|Repairs
|$128
|$308
|$451
|$526
|$615
|$2,028
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,299
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,504
|Financing
|$2,316
|$1,864
|$1,379
|$864
|$311
|$6,734
|Depreciation
|$7,736
|$3,836
|$3,376
|$2,994
|$2,686
|$20,629
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,641
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,220
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,120
|$10,461
|$12,316
|$10,225
|$9,981
|$60,104
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 370Z Coupe NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,214
|$1,250
|$1,289
|$1,327
|$1,367
|$6,448
|Maintenance
|$851
|$514
|$2,952
|$1,619
|$2,008
|$7,943
|Repairs
|$122
|$295
|$433
|$505
|$590
|$1,946
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,207
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,404
|Financing
|$2,224
|$1,789
|$1,324
|$829
|$299
|$6,464
|Depreciation
|$7,427
|$3,683
|$3,241
|$2,874
|$2,579
|$19,804
|Fuel
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$2,536
|$2,612
|$2,690
|$12,691
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,435
|$10,043
|$11,824
|$9,816
|$9,582
|$57,700
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 370Z Convertible Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$5,373
|Maintenance
|$709
|$428
|$2,460
|$1,349
|$1,673
|$6,619
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,839
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,003
|Financing
|$1,853
|$1,491
|$1,103
|$691
|$249
|$5,387
|Depreciation
|$6,189
|$3,069
|$2,701
|$2,395
|$2,149
|$16,503
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,696
|$8,369
|$9,853
|$8,180
|$7,985
|$48,083
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 370Z Convertible 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,253
|$5,910
|Maintenance
|$780
|$471
|$2,706
|$1,484
|$1,840
|$7,281
|Repairs
|$112
|$271
|$397
|$463
|$541
|$1,784
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,023
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,203
|Financing
|$2,038
|$1,640
|$1,213
|$760
|$274
|$5,926
|Depreciation
|$6,808
|$3,376
|$2,971
|$2,635
|$2,364
|$18,153
|Fuel
|$2,191
|$2,257
|$2,324
|$2,395
|$2,466
|$11,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,066
|$9,206
|$10,838
|$8,998
|$8,784
|$52,891
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 370Z Convertible Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,536
|$1,582
|$1,629
|$7,683
|Maintenance
|$1,014
|$612
|$3,518
|$1,929
|$2,392
|$9,465
|Repairs
|$146
|$352
|$516
|$602
|$704
|$2,319
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,630
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,864
|Financing
|$2,650
|$2,132
|$1,577
|$988
|$356
|$7,703
|Depreciation
|$8,850
|$4,389
|$3,862
|$3,425
|$3,073
|$23,599
|Fuel
|$2,849
|$2,934
|$3,022
|$3,113
|$3,206
|$15,124
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,585
|$11,968
|$14,090
|$11,697
|$11,419
|$68,759
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 370Z Convertible Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,253
|$5,910
|Maintenance
|$780
|$471
|$2,706
|$1,484
|$1,840
|$7,281
|Repairs
|$112
|$271
|$397
|$463
|$541
|$1,784
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,023
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,203
|Financing
|$2,038
|$1,640
|$1,213
|$760
|$274
|$5,926
|Depreciation
|$6,808
|$3,376
|$2,971
|$2,635
|$2,364
|$18,153
|Fuel
|$2,191
|$2,257
|$2,324
|$2,395
|$2,466
|$11,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,066
|$9,206
|$10,838
|$8,998
|$8,784
|$52,891
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 370Z
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Nissan 370Z in Virginia is:not available
