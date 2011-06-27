  1. Home
Used 2015 Nissan 370Z Convertible Consumer Reviews

Should it stay or should it go?

Patty T., 06/25/2018
Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
The car is awesome to drive and awesome to look at. I have leased it for 3 years and now I need to decide whether I should keep it or return it. It's a 2015 with 7500 miles on it - yes 7500. Has never seen a car wash - I always hand washed it. No one scratch or scuff on it. It's out of warranty.....the only bad. If you are thinking about buying one - do it. Get the convertible.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great acceleration and handling

JR, 05/21/2019
Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
You'll be buying a good bit of gas but it's well worth it. The Roadster Touring Sport is loaded! Cooled and heated seats. A bit of a harsh ride and a little road noise are more than compensated by the fantastic handling and power of this little beast. Wouldn't trade mine except for another Z!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
