Used 2015 Nissan 370Z Convertible Consumer Reviews

Patty T. , 06/25/2018 Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The car is awesome to drive and awesome to look at. I have leased it for 3 years and now I need to decide whether I should keep it or return it. It's a 2015 with 7500 miles on it - yes 7500. Has never seen a car wash - I always hand washed it. No one scratch or scuff on it. It's out of warranty.....the only bad. If you are thinking about buying one - do it. Get the convertible.