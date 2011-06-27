Used 2015 Nissan 370Z Convertible Consumer Reviews
Should it stay or should it go?
Patty T., 06/25/2018
Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

The car is awesome to drive and awesome to look at. I have leased it for 3 years and now I need to decide whether I should keep it or return it. It's a 2015 with 7500 miles on it - yes 7500. Has never seen a car wash - I always hand washed it. No one scratch or scuff on it. It's out of warranty.....the only bad. If you are thinking about buying one - do it. Get the convertible.
Great acceleration and handling
JR, 05/21/2019
Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)

You'll be buying a good bit of gas but it's well worth it. The Roadster Touring Sport is loaded! Cooled and heated seats. A bit of a harsh ride and a little road noise are more than compensated by the fantastic handling and power of this little beast. Wouldn't trade mine except for another Z!
