Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,588
|$20,762
|$22,920
|Clean
|$17,954
|$20,033
|$22,076
|Average
|$16,688
|$18,575
|$20,389
|Rough
|$15,422
|$17,117
|$18,702
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,372
|$18,572
|$20,749
|Clean
|$15,814
|$17,920
|$19,985
|Average
|$14,699
|$16,615
|$18,458
|Rough
|$13,583
|$15,311
|$16,930
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,057
|$21,092
|$23,114
|Clean
|$18,408
|$20,351
|$22,264
|Average
|$17,109
|$18,870
|$20,562
|Rough
|$15,811
|$17,389
|$18,860
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,303
|$23,313
|$25,317
|Clean
|$20,578
|$22,494
|$24,385
|Average
|$19,126
|$20,857
|$22,522
|Rough
|$17,675
|$19,220
|$20,658
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,136
|$18,619
|$20,100
|Clean
|$16,552
|$17,965
|$19,360
|Average
|$15,384
|$16,657
|$17,880
|Rough
|$14,217
|$15,349
|$16,401
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,179
|$24,688
|$27,179
|Clean
|$21,423
|$23,821
|$26,179
|Average
|$19,912
|$22,087
|$24,178
|Rough
|$18,401
|$20,353
|$22,177
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,296
|$23,671
|$26,029
|Clean
|$20,570
|$22,840
|$25,071
|Average
|$19,119
|$21,177
|$23,154
|Rough
|$17,668
|$19,515
|$21,238
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,851
|$23,360
|$25,847
|Clean
|$20,140
|$22,540
|$24,895
|Average
|$18,720
|$20,899
|$22,992
|Rough
|$17,299
|$19,258
|$21,090
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,248
|$20,371
|$22,479
|Clean
|$17,626
|$19,656
|$21,652
|Average
|$16,383
|$18,225
|$19,997
|Rough
|$15,140
|$16,794
|$18,342
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,943
|$23,394
|$25,826
|Clean
|$20,229
|$22,573
|$24,876
|Average
|$18,802
|$20,930
|$22,975
|Rough
|$17,376
|$19,287
|$21,073
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,243
|$22,567
|$24,874
|Clean
|$19,554
|$21,774
|$23,958
|Average
|$18,174
|$20,189
|$22,127
|Rough
|$16,795
|$18,604
|$20,296
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,254
|$24,093
|$25,933
|Clean
|$21,496
|$23,247
|$24,978
|Average
|$19,980
|$21,555
|$23,069
|Rough
|$18,464
|$19,862
|$21,160
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,489
|$17,579
|$19,647
|Clean
|$14,961
|$16,962
|$18,924
|Average
|$13,906
|$15,727
|$17,478
|Rough
|$12,851
|$14,493
|$16,032
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,339
|$21,762
|$24,162
|Clean
|$18,680
|$20,997
|$23,273
|Average
|$17,363
|$19,469
|$21,494
|Rough
|$16,045
|$17,941
|$19,715
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,799
|$18,922
|$21,025
|Clean
|$16,227
|$18,257
|$20,251
|Average
|$15,082
|$16,928
|$18,703
|Rough
|$13,938
|$15,599
|$17,155
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,909
|$19,896
|$21,870
|Clean
|$17,299
|$19,197
|$21,065
|Average
|$16,079
|$17,800
|$19,455
|Rough
|$14,859
|$16,402
|$17,845
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,187
|$24,375
|$26,555
|Clean
|$21,431
|$23,519
|$25,577
|Average
|$19,919
|$21,807
|$23,622
|Rough
|$18,408
|$20,095
|$21,668