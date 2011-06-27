  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,588$20,762$22,920
Clean$17,954$20,033$22,076
Average$16,688$18,575$20,389
Rough$15,422$17,117$18,702
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,372$18,572$20,749
Clean$15,814$17,920$19,985
Average$14,699$16,615$18,458
Rough$13,583$15,311$16,930
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,057$21,092$23,114
Clean$18,408$20,351$22,264
Average$17,109$18,870$20,562
Rough$15,811$17,389$18,860
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,303$23,313$25,317
Clean$20,578$22,494$24,385
Average$19,126$20,857$22,522
Rough$17,675$19,220$20,658
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,136$18,619$20,100
Clean$16,552$17,965$19,360
Average$15,384$16,657$17,880
Rough$14,217$15,349$16,401
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,179$24,688$27,179
Clean$21,423$23,821$26,179
Average$19,912$22,087$24,178
Rough$18,401$20,353$22,177
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,296$23,671$26,029
Clean$20,570$22,840$25,071
Average$19,119$21,177$23,154
Rough$17,668$19,515$21,238
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,851$23,360$25,847
Clean$20,140$22,540$24,895
Average$18,720$20,899$22,992
Rough$17,299$19,258$21,090
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,248$20,371$22,479
Clean$17,626$19,656$21,652
Average$16,383$18,225$19,997
Rough$15,140$16,794$18,342
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,943$23,394$25,826
Clean$20,229$22,573$24,876
Average$18,802$20,930$22,975
Rough$17,376$19,287$21,073
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,243$22,567$24,874
Clean$19,554$21,774$23,958
Average$18,174$20,189$22,127
Rough$16,795$18,604$20,296
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,254$24,093$25,933
Clean$21,496$23,247$24,978
Average$19,980$21,555$23,069
Rough$18,464$19,862$21,160
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,489$17,579$19,647
Clean$14,961$16,962$18,924
Average$13,906$15,727$17,478
Rough$12,851$14,493$16,032
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,339$21,762$24,162
Clean$18,680$20,997$23,273
Average$17,363$19,469$21,494
Rough$16,045$17,941$19,715
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,799$18,922$21,025
Clean$16,227$18,257$20,251
Average$15,082$16,928$18,703
Rough$13,938$15,599$17,155
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,909$19,896$21,870
Clean$17,299$19,197$21,065
Average$16,079$17,800$19,455
Rough$14,859$16,402$17,845
Estimated values
2015 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,187$24,375$26,555
Clean$21,431$23,519$25,577
Average$19,919$21,807$23,622
Rough$18,408$20,095$21,668
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Nissan 370Z on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan 370Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,227 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,257 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan 370Z is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan 370Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,227 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,257 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Nissan 370Z, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan 370Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,227 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,257 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Nissan 370Z. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Nissan 370Z and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Nissan 370Z ranges from $13,938 to $21,025, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Nissan 370Z is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.