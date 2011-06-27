Estimated values
1997 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$815
|$1,216
|$1,431
|Clean
|$729
|$1,087
|$1,280
|Average
|$555
|$829
|$977
|Rough
|$382
|$572
|$675
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,363
|Clean
|$407
|$936
|$1,219
|Average
|$310
|$714
|$931
|Rough
|$214
|$492
|$643
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$569
|$1,086
|$1,363
|Clean
|$509
|$971
|$1,219
|Average
|$388
|$741
|$931
|Rough
|$267
|$511
|$643
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$959
|$1,878
|$2,372
|Clean
|$857
|$1,679
|$2,121
|Average
|$653
|$1,281
|$1,620
|Rough
|$450
|$883
|$1,118
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$852
|$1,579
|$1,969
|Clean
|$761
|$1,411
|$1,761
|Average
|$580
|$1,077
|$1,344
|Rough
|$399
|$742
|$928
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$904
|$1,685
|$2,104
|Clean
|$808
|$1,506
|$1,881
|Average
|$616
|$1,149
|$1,437
|Rough
|$424
|$792
|$992
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$692
|$1,314
|$1,648
|Clean
|$619
|$1,175
|$1,474
|Average
|$472
|$896
|$1,126
|Rough
|$325
|$618
|$777
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$751
|$1,332
|$1,644
|Clean
|$672
|$1,191
|$1,470
|Average
|$512
|$908
|$1,123
|Rough
|$352
|$626
|$775
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$654
|$1,158
|$1,429
|Clean
|$584
|$1,035
|$1,278
|Average
|$445
|$790
|$976
|Rough
|$306
|$544
|$674
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$722
|$1,156
|$1,388
|Clean
|$645
|$1,033
|$1,241
|Average
|$492
|$788
|$948
|Rough
|$338
|$543
|$655
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,079
|$1,703
|$2,037
|Clean
|$965
|$1,522
|$1,822
|Average
|$735
|$1,161
|$1,391
|Rough
|$506
|$800
|$960
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$657
|$1,116
|$1,363
|Clean
|$587
|$998
|$1,219
|Average
|$448
|$761
|$931
|Rough
|$308
|$525
|$643
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$680
|$1,153
|$1,409
|Clean
|$608
|$1,031
|$1,260
|Average
|$463
|$787
|$962
|Rough
|$319
|$542
|$664
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$976
|$1,602
|$1,937
|Clean
|$872
|$1,432
|$1,732
|Average
|$665
|$1,092
|$1,323
|Rough
|$458
|$753
|$913
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,837
|$3,234
|$3,983
|Clean
|$1,642
|$2,891
|$3,562
|Average
|$1,251
|$2,205
|$2,720
|Rough
|$861
|$1,520
|$1,878