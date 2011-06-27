Estimated values
1999 Dodge Neon Sport 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$593
|$1,350
|$1,754
|Clean
|$523
|$1,194
|$1,553
|Average
|$384
|$883
|$1,152
|Rough
|$245
|$572
|$750
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Neon Competition 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$593
|$1,350
|$1,754
|Clean
|$523
|$1,194
|$1,553
|Average
|$384
|$883
|$1,152
|Rough
|$245
|$572
|$750
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Neon Sport 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$593
|$1,350
|$1,754
|Clean
|$523
|$1,194
|$1,553
|Average
|$384
|$883
|$1,152
|Rough
|$245
|$572
|$750
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Neon Highline 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$781
|$1,917
|$2,523
|Clean
|$689
|$1,696
|$2,234
|Average
|$506
|$1,254
|$1,657
|Rough
|$322
|$811
|$1,079
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Neon R/T 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$693
|$1,384
|$1,754
|Clean
|$612
|$1,224
|$1,553
|Average
|$449
|$905
|$1,152
|Rough
|$286
|$586
|$750
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Neon Highline 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$593
|$1,350
|$1,754
|Clean
|$523
|$1,194
|$1,553
|Average
|$384
|$883
|$1,152
|Rough
|$245
|$572
|$750
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Neon Competition 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$593
|$1,350
|$1,754
|Clean
|$523
|$1,194
|$1,553
|Average
|$384
|$883
|$1,152
|Rough
|$245
|$572
|$750
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Neon R/T 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$612
|$1,356
|$1,754
|Clean
|$540
|$1,200
|$1,553
|Average
|$396
|$887
|$1,152
|Rough
|$253
|$574
|$750