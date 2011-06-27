Estimated values
2003 Dodge Intrepid SXT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,677
|$2,542
|$3,004
|Clean
|$1,490
|$2,263
|$2,677
|Average
|$1,116
|$1,706
|$2,023
|Rough
|$741
|$1,148
|$1,370
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Intrepid SE 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,463
|$2,413
|$2,921
|Clean
|$1,299
|$2,148
|$2,603
|Average
|$973
|$1,619
|$1,968
|Rough
|$647
|$1,089
|$1,332