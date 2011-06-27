Estimated values
1999 Daewoo Nubira CDX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,584
|$2,046
|$2,296
|Clean
|$1,398
|$1,810
|$2,034
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,338
|$1,508
|Rough
|$654
|$866
|$982
Estimated values
1999 Daewoo Nubira CDX 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,584
|$2,046
|$2,296
|Clean
|$1,398
|$1,810
|$2,034
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,338
|$1,508
|Rough
|$654
|$866
|$982
Estimated values
1999 Daewoo Nubira SX 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,495
|$1,942
|$2,184
|Clean
|$1,319
|$1,718
|$1,934
|Average
|$968
|$1,270
|$1,434
|Rough
|$617
|$822
|$934
Estimated values
1999 Daewoo Nubira SX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,455
|$1,897
|$2,135
|Clean
|$1,284
|$1,678
|$1,890
|Average
|$942
|$1,241
|$1,402
|Rough
|$601
|$803
|$913
Estimated values
1999 Daewoo Nubira CDX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,606
|$2,082
|$2,337
|Clean
|$1,417
|$1,842
|$2,070
|Average
|$1,040
|$1,361
|$1,535
|Rough
|$663
|$881
|$1,000
Estimated values
1999 Daewoo Nubira SX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,519
|$1,972
|$2,215
|Clean
|$1,340
|$1,744
|$1,961
|Average
|$984
|$1,289
|$1,454
|Rough
|$627
|$835
|$947