Estimated values
1990 Dodge Monaco ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$630
|$1,434
|$1,870
|Clean
|$554
|$1,264
|$1,649
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,207
|Rough
|$251
|$586
|$765
