Used 1991 Nissan 240SX Consumer Reviews

1991 240sx TvM , 10/11/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Have had this car for almost a year and been in family brand new. The car has been wrecked 4 times 2 major by previous family members and runs great! I had recently been forced into a curb at 50 mph and was still able to drive the car around town. It flat can take a beating. The thing that really hinders the car is its fuel injectors. I am replacing one at least every 2 months. Report Abuse

240SX - a god among cars s13garage.com , 04/05/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The s13 240SX (1989-1994) is easily one of my favorite cars. When taken care of, they will last a very long time. At 150,000 miles I put on an aftermarket turbo charger and the car is still running strong. I put out about 240 HP at the crank, soon to be close to 300 HP. The car has taken all my abuse very well. The handiling is awesome and RWD is great! Report Abuse

my baby car nifty50 , 06/28/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Being the original owner, I didn't realize when I bought it what a great car this would be! I love the fact that it still looks great & can turn heads. Regular 3000K oil changes & maintenance = few problems. My mechanic wants to buy this car when/if I sell it. Report Abuse

Corner carver Jonathan , 10/29/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I highly recommend these cars to anyone looking for a fun, reliable car at a great price. I live in the mountains and enjoy my drive down to work and back up every day. The car handles great and is a joy to push hard through the turns. While the engine could stand a few more HP, the torque is good enough that I can carry plenty of speed without the need to downshift. If you need more power to keep you happy, there is an allmost endless supply of aftermarket parts and turbo kits. Report Abuse