Used 1996 Nissan 200SX Consumer Reviews

Killer car DR , 04/09/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car now has over 250K and still runs like a champ. It consistently gets 40 mpg. It handles like a Porsche when dodging things on the road. Winter driving is exceptional. New clutch at 180K, new water pump at 210K. Just rear-ended, minor flaking on bumper. Don't think I'll have it fixed as insurance company might try total it out just because of the bumper damage(cosmetic). Guy with the new Altima wasn't as lucky.

my little ninja Tea , 06/30/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my teal nissan in '02 when I graduated high school. I put on 22,857 miles per year for 7 years. No major problems till this past year. I'm looking for another nissan because this lasted to 160,000 miles. I loved it, and hate to see it go

SE-R, How I Miss You. J Riles , 10/29/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My first love, I haven't been the same since the accident. Advice to SE-R owners, take care of them. My favorite Civic eater, the performance is superb, the handling is great, and the potential is astonishing. Out of all my cars this was the greatest buy.

I loved my 200-SER sad2CitGo , 04/25/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my 200 SE-R new in 1996. I love the way it drives, the excellent gas mileage, moon roof and durability. Although I had a 4 cyl, because of the engine it felt like a 6. Later I had my son, as he became older he enjoyed pressing the seat release to help him get in and out of the back. I later had to sell it in 2006 with 185,000 miles due to transmission. However, I think that came from letting other people drive it. I was sad to see it go, but thankful for giving me 10 great years as my first car.