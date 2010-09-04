Used 1996 Nissan 200SX for Sale Near Me
This car now has over 250K and still runs like a champ. It consistently gets 40 mpg. It handles like a Porsche when dodging things on the road. Winter driving is exceptional. New clutch at 180K, new water pump at 210K. Just rear-ended, minor flaking on bumper. Don't think I'll have it fixed as insurance company might try total it out just because of the bumper damage(cosmetic). Guy with the new Altima wasn't as lucky.