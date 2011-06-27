  1. Home
Used 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon Consumer Reviews

My Favorite Van!

avdavey, 05/26/2002
The Mitsubishi is one of the most underated vans of its type in the US. People are not aware of the van due to its short stay here (1987-1990). Chrysler purchased the rights to the engine. This eliminated its import into the US. Overseas this van is still available(as the L300) and for good reason. It is incredibly reliable and comfortable to drive. The vans perfomance and utilty is unmatched for a van with its 3/4 ton payload capacity for these years. Taxi drivers and small business owners know. Like myself they know the longevity of the van and can see its effect as a means of delivering the goods or service they provide.

Minibus

Bus Driver, 03/31/2004
Mitsubishi REALLY, REALLY screwed up by getting rid of these vans. Actually, Toyota and Nissan screwed up as well. (If you remember, Toyota had their model from '84-'89, Nissan '87-'90, Mitsubishi '87-'90). The 2.4L engine is super reliable (also shared with the Mighty Max Pick-up). The payload is excellent, the seating configuration is unmatched...even by minivans today! Overseas, these vans are still sold today...there are even Diesel models...wish I had one. They did a good job of isolating the engine noise, but there is a lot of wind noise that permeates into the cabin. There is enough power...for a 4- banger.

