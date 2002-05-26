Used 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon
Consumer reviews
Trending topics in reviews
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- towing
- comfort
- engine
- interior
Most helpful consumer reviews
The Mitsubishi is one of the most underated vans of its type in the US. People are not aware of the van due to its short stay here (1987-1990). Chrysler purchased the rights to the engine. This eliminated its import into the US. Overseas this van is still available(as the L300) and for good reason. It is incredibly reliable and comfortable to drive. The vans perfomance and utilty is unmatched for a van with its 3/4 ton payload capacity for these years. Taxi drivers and small business owners know. Like myself they know the longevity of the van and can see its effect as a means of delivering the goods or service they provide.
Mitsubishi REALLY, REALLY screwed up by getting rid of these vans. Actually, Toyota and Nissan screwed up as well. (If you remember, Toyota had their model from '84-'89, Nissan '87-'90, Mitsubishi '87-'90). The 2.4L engine is super reliable (also shared with the Mighty Max Pick-up). The payload is excellent, the seating configuration is unmatched...even by minivans today! Overseas, these vans are still sold today...there are even Diesel models...wish I had one. They did a good job of isolating the engine noise, but there is a lot of wind noise that permeates into the cabin. There is enough power...for a 4- banger.
Features & Specs
|3dr Minivan
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|107 hp @ 5000 rpm
|3dr Cargo Minivan
N/A
|MPG
|18 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|107 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
The least-expensive 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon is the 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon 3dr Cargo Minivan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Used 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon Overview
The Used 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon is offered in the following submodels: Vanwagon Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan, and 3dr Cargo Minivan.
