  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Vanwagon
  4. Used 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

List Price Estimate
$932 - $1,621
Used Vanwagon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Favorite Van!
avdavey,05/26/2002
The Mitsubishi is one of the most underated vans of its type in the US. People are not aware of the van due to its short stay here (1987-1990). Chrysler purchased the rights to the engine. This eliminated its import into the US. Overseas this van is still available(as the L300) and for good reason. It is incredibly reliable and comfortable to drive. The vans perfomance and utilty is unmatched for a van with its 3/4 ton payload capacity for these years. Taxi drivers and small business owners know. Like myself they know the longevity of the van and can see its effect as a means of delivering the goods or service they provide.
Minibus
Bus Driver,03/31/2004
Mitsubishi REALLY, REALLY screwed up by getting rid of these vans. Actually, Toyota and Nissan screwed up as well. (If you remember, Toyota had their model from '84-'89, Nissan '87-'90, Mitsubishi '87-'90). The 2.4L engine is super reliable (also shared with the Mighty Max Pick-up). The payload is excellent, the seating configuration is unmatched...even by minivans today! Overseas, these vans are still sold today...there are even Diesel models...wish I had one. They did a good job of isolating the engine noise, but there is a lot of wind noise that permeates into the cabin. There is enough power...for a 4- banger.
See all 2 reviews of the 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
107 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
107 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon

Used 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon Overview

The Used 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon is offered in the following submodels: Vanwagon Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan, and 3dr Cargo Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon.

Can't find a used 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Vanwagon for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,782.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,616.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Vanwagon for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,296.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,703.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Vanwagon lease specials

Related Used 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles