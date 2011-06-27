Estimated values
2004 Porsche Boxster 2dr Roadster (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,278
|$13,159
|$14,857
|Clean
|$9,246
|$11,861
|$13,367
|Average
|$7,181
|$9,265
|$10,388
|Rough
|$5,115
|$6,669
|$7,408
Estimated values
2004 Porsche Boxster S Anniversary Edition 2dr Roadster (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,125
|$19,365
|$21,864
|Clean
|$13,605
|$17,455
|$19,671
|Average
|$10,566
|$13,634
|$15,287
|Rough
|$7,528
|$9,813
|$10,902
Estimated values
2004 Porsche Boxster S 2dr Roadster (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,503
|$16,007
|$18,073
|Clean
|$11,247
|$14,428
|$16,260
|Average
|$8,735
|$11,270
|$12,636
|Rough
|$6,223
|$8,112
|$9,011