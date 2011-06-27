2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SUV Consumer Reviews

ATUL , 03/19/2020 SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)

I bought the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Model 2019 in the month of December 2019 from the dealer " Surrey Mitsubishi". It has some manufacturing defects. I took the vehicle twice to the said dealership but they are not able to fix it. Now the vehicle is not charging and I am not able to use it's PHEV feature. In-spite of regular complaints to the dealership and the manufacturer they failed to provide any satisfactory response or solutions to the problem. I am feeling being cheated.