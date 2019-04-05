2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SUV
What’s new
- Part of the third Outlander generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Delivers plug-in SUV utility without luxury SUV price
- Offers a generous list of standard features
- Can travel up to 22 miles solely on electric battery charge
- Sophisticated all-wheel drive offers stability on slippery surfaces
- Poor cabin quality with lots of creaks and rattles
- Weak acceleration and vague steering make for a bad driving experience
- Unlike a regular Outlander, it doesn't offer a third row
- Small gas tank limits overall range
Which Outlander PHEV does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.5 / 10
Hybrid technology has made the jump from eco hatchbacks into all sorts of vehicles. From pickup trucks to supercars, hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of vehicles are now widely available. The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is another place where that technology has popped up — as the Outlander PHEV is essentially a plug-in hybrid version of the standard Outlander SUV.
Under the hood, the Outlander PHEV gets a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a 60-kilowatt electric motor that drives the front wheels, then another 60-kW electric motor that powers the rear wheels. And in an interesting trick, the Outlander PHEV can simulate a locked differential, making it relatively capable off-road. With a full electric charge, it gets 22 miles of EV-only range. Then, once the charge is gone, it operates like any other gasoline-powered vehicle. And once it's run out, fill it up and keep on driving. One drawback of the PHEV, however, is a relatively modest 25 mpg combined rating from the EPA when the SUV is used as a hybrid, which is less than a regular Outlander with a four-cylinder engine.
Inside, the Outlander PHEV is a roomy two-row SUV. Unfortunately, the addition of the battery pack and the electric motor means that the Outlander PHEV doesn't get three rows like its gasoline-only brother. But it does have a long list of standard features and significant cargo space, even on the base SEL trim level.
While it does well on cargo space and has a relatively good electric-only range, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV isn't one of our top choices for a plug-in hybrid. Materials and build quality are subpar, and several of the Mitsubishi's competitors offer better fuel economy. If you plan to take lots of short trips, the Outlander PHEV can make a certain amount of sense, but we'd check out vehicles such as the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and the Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid before settling on the Mitsubishi.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV as one of Edmunds' Best Gas Mileage SUVs for this year.
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV models
The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is a five-passenger plug-in hybrid SUV offered in two trim levels: SEL and GT. Both are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (117 horsepower) joined by two 60-kilowatt electric motors at each axle. The combination gives the Outlander PHEV all-wheel drive, and total system output is rated at 190 hp. Electrical power is stored in a 12-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, heated side mirrors, automatic wipers, a power liftgate, keyless entry, push-button start, leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated front seats, 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, voice controls, Bluetooth, a six-speaker sound system, a 7-inch touchscreen display, dual USB ports, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Driver safety aids include blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
Stepping up to the GT adds automatic LED headlights, a sunroof, a heated steering wheel, a multiview camera, dual AC power outlets (rated up to 1,500 watts), and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system. Enhanced driver aids include forward collision alert with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams.
There are a handful of optional accessories available including mudguards, chrome side mirror covers, lower airdams, cargo nets and a Towing package that includes a tow hitch and trailer-prepped wiring harness.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.5 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|6.5
Driving6.5
Acceleration5.5
Braking8.0
Steering4.5
Handling6.5
Drivability7.0
Off-road8.5
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort5.0
Noise & vibration6.5
Climate control8.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position6.5
Roominess8.5
Visibility8.5
Quality5.0
Utility7.0
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Towing8.0
Technology6.5
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control5.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.
Trending topics in reviews
- electrical system
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Model 2019 in the month of December 2019 from the dealer " Surrey Mitsubishi". It has some manufacturing defects. I took the vehicle twice to the said dealership but they are not able to fix it. Now the vehicle is not charging and I am not able to use it's PHEV feature. In-spite of regular complaints to the dealership and the manufacturer they failed to provide any satisfactory response or solutions to the problem. I am feeling being cheated.
Features & Specs
|SEL 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD
|MSRP
|$35,795
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|GT 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD
|MSRP
|$41,495
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Outlander PHEV safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts when a car is hidden in a blind spot or is approaching one to protect the driver from a potential lane-changing collision.
- 360-Degree Camera
- Creates a simulated bird's-eye view of the car for tight parking situations, allowing the driver to see the car from all angles.
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Helps mitigate an accident by monitoring ahead, warning the driver of an impending collision and applying the brakes in certain scenarios.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV vs. the competition
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV vs. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
While the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a bit smaller than the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, it actually has more interior space. The RAV4 Hybrid has 37 cubic feet of cargo storage behind the rear seats while the Outlander PHEV only has 30.4 cubes. And while you might expect the plug-in hybrid to get better overall fuel economy, it doesn't. The RAV4 Hybrid wins there, too, with an impressive EPA rating of 39 mpg combined, compared to the Outlander PHEV's middling 25 mpg. If you aren't leaning heavily on the Mitsubishi's 22 miles of EV range, the choice here is clear.
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV vs. Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
While the Kia Niro is a lot smaller than the Outlander (it's about 15 inches shorter from bumper to bumper), it's significantly less expensive and much more efficient than the Mitsubishi. The Niro plug-in gets an EPA estimated 46 mpg combined, nearly double that of the Outlander PHEV, and its electric-only range is better, too, at 26 miles. If you can sacrifice a bit of cargo and passenger space, the Kia is the one to go with.
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV vs. Volvo XC60
If you're looking for a bit more luxury in your plug-in hybrid, the Volvo XC60 may have you covered with its plug-in trim level, the T8 eAWD plug-in hybrid. The Volvo has a big price premium over even the topped-out Outlander PHEV, but it offers a much better driving experience, a huge increase in cabin quality and a similar combined fuel economy estimate (26 mpg). If you can afford the extra price, it's an appealing option.
FAQ
Is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV:
Is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reliable?
Is the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?
The least-expensive 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,795.
Other versions include:
- SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) which starts at $35,795
- GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) which starts at $41,495
What are the different models of Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Related 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SUV info
