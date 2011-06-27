Used 2005 Mitsubishi Montero SUV Consumer Reviews

Montero #2 saundra Anderson , 08/16/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The Montero handles like a small car with SUV capabilities. It tows 5000 pounds without a problem. Its third seat is a bit cramped for an adult though. I dislike the spare tire on the tailgate because it makes the trailer hitch difficult to access. I plan to purchase Montero #3 soon. Report Abuse

Love Monteros hard2please , 08/25/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The only gripe I have is this vehicle should be two inches wider and two inches shorter. I am not a boulevard cruiser and use this vehicle to get me to some pretty rough terrain here in Oregon. This is my fourth one and I will snub Mitsubishi for not keeping this line going. It is a tough truck with a quality build and it holds up well on USFS roads and trails, unlike the Endeavor, which cannot clear rocks and ruts. Who supplies the paint for these vehicles? It has a deep finish and holds up to backroad rocks. Good job on the Monteros, Mitsubishi!

Montero CLALawDog , 05/27/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my second Montero. I have driven SUVs most of my adult life and the Montero is, by far and away, the best. There are so many SU-wanna-a- be's on the market that few true 4WD SUV's are left to compare. However the Toyota, Jeep, Nissan, and Mitsubishi are the top of the class. If you truly want or need a 4WD, stick with one that has driver-selected 4WD, not automatic all wheel drive. That is nothing more than a sales tactic and cost enhancement.

Our Third Montero 2003 Evo , 06/01/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is our 3rd Montero (1992, 2001 LTD, 2005) Our experience with the reliability and dependability of our Montero's has been outstanding. Fluid changes and brake pads were the only maintenance we needed to do and we drive at least 18k per year in NE. My advice: Buy one before Mitsubishi stops importing them.