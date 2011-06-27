Used 1997 Mitsubishi Montero Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

Reliability Is It Raleigh , 03/15/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd Mitsubishi. I've enjoyed all of them. They have all been very reliable. I've never had any problems with any of them that have been major. The Montero Sport is a under powered but still fun to drive. I love the body style and the feel of the vehicle. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone who wanted to look good and have fun. Report Abuse

Great Car to own Kim , 07/24/2005 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car relatively new (36K), and have never, ever had an issue with it. Lacks the power I need in the mountains, but otherwise on the highway and in town, is perfect. People have told me never to buy a car the first year it's developed, but this may be the best car I will ever own. Reliable, beautiful, spacious, I will drive it until it no longer drives. Report Abuse

great SUV AceRick124 , 04/27/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful bought at carmax 4/03 and drove for a year. Completely trouble free. It gets pretty good highway mileage, and acceptable city mileage. Lots of room for everything, and really comfortable. The stereo is great sounding. Love it! Report Abuse

Good value for your money ugly , 04/09/2002 1 of 4 people found this review helpful I have had this vehicle for a little over two years and it has been excellent, fingers crossed, no major problems to date. I have the oil changed every 3,000 miles,I have it serviced, as recommended, and the only thing I have had to replace is the battery, oh and maybe a bulb! Report Abuse