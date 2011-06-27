Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage Hatchback Consumer Reviews

I love my 2017 Mirage! Janaka , 05/16/2016 ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M) 56 of 56 people found this review helpful Great little economical car that can't be beat for the price. I've been averaging 48mpg and have even reached 52mpg at times. It's not a luxury car but has everything I need. I mostly drive it in a mountainous area and find that braking and acceleration are plenty adequate. Don't listen to the professional reviews unless you are looking for a sports car. For an everyday driver, this car is perfect for me. Update: Still loving this car. 7,000 miles and just had first oil change. No complaints so far. Still getting great gas mileage. Averaging 46mpg with mixed driving and mountainous terrain. Yes, it can be a little slow to accelerate up hills but I've never had any issue in traffic. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Thanks, Mitsubishi, for a Wisely-Designed Car Keith Willmarth , 09/18/2016 ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) 40 of 40 people found this review helpful So glad I didn’t read the dismissive reviews before I bought my 2017 Mirage ES. My response to “cons” in the Edmunds’ review: “acceleration sluggish”: Needn’t be. Slip into sporty gear and you’re abreast of the guzzlers. “rough, chattering engine note”: No. Are we talking about the same car? “lots of road noise at highway speeds”: I never noticed. “low quality interior materials”: Vague. The seats are exceptionally comfortable. Generous headroom, outstanding gas mileage, amazingly low price. Mitsubishi listened. How can this be rated a so-so car? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Try This Adorable Car for Yourself! Zach , 10/04/2016 ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful You cannot find a better car in its class for your money than the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage. While 78 horsepower sounds wimpy on paper, it's more than enough for what you're usually doing (driving to work, on freeways, around town, etc.). It's not like you were planning on towing an RV. Also, keep in mind that the Mirage is one of the lightest cars in its class, which lets it sail gloriously at speed. The interior is completely acceptable and if you want to improve it, there are wonderful seat covers available from independent vendors that will give you as much cushion as you need. My only reservation about the car is that it is a bit Mirror-Reliant due to the hatchback window being so small. Fortunately, the car also has one of tightest turning radiuses in its class, so it can maneuver through anything without trouble. Overall, I love this car! It's adorable and not a faceless blob! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Great little runabout. Alex Schaf , 05/30/2016 SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) 42 of 43 people found this review helpful Updates below. (May 30th, 2016) Don't just believe enthusiast reviews, do yourself a favor and text drive it for yourself. I live in Portland, which is full of hills and thick traffic. My Mirage has no problem keeping up and passing traffic. The interior has great fit and finish, and the Android Auto is awesome. It is much larger inside than the outside gives off. I am regularly getting over 44 mpg each tank. If you're looking for a race car look elsewhere, if you're looking for a great runabout, this is it. (December 13th, 2016) Here's a quick update after having for over 7 months and 8300 miles. I am still very happy with my purchase. There isn't a squeak or rattle to be heard. I attached a Curt hitch just so i could haul more with a hitch carrier. The interior, although Spartan but some standards, shows no sign of wear or tear. We just had a snow and ice storm and this little car got around so well it surpassed my expectations. I am originally from North Dakota, so I know my winter driving. It handles great. Now it has Dunlop Enaslaves 165-65-14 tires as standard equipment. The only other tires in this size are Bridgestone Potenza, so stick with those brands. They are LRR so mpg won't be affected, but switching to cheaper, more common tires will decrease mpg. The least amount of road friction fit this little 78 HP the better. I did swap out the rear springs for Volkswagen Beetle rear coils for a ride rear height and stiffer ride. Just a thought. Also, check out mirageforum dot com for many of us who love our Mirages. Great info and talk on there. Still appreciating this car's purpose everyday. Dec 15th 2019 46,800 miles. Still running perfect. Averaging 38 mpg. Hasn't been in the shop once. Replaced from brake pads. I still smile everyday owning this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse