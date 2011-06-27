Used 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Mirage Hatchback
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,998*
Total Cash Price
$7,459
DE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$20,471*
Total Cash Price
$5,873
DE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$25,998*
Total Cash Price
$7,459
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$22,518*
Total Cash Price
$6,460
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Mirage Hatchback ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$4,740
|Maintenance
|$1,087
|$428
|$2,332
|$464
|$1,795
|$6,105
|Repairs
|$408
|$497
|$607
|$753
|$636
|$2,901
|Taxes & Fees
|$448
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$657
|Financing
|$401
|$323
|$239
|$150
|$53
|$1,166
|Depreciation
|$2,769
|$685
|$602
|$535
|$480
|$5,070
|Fuel
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$5,361
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,015
|$3,943
|$5,850
|$4,032
|$5,157
|$25,998
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Mirage Hatchback DE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$703
|$724
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$3,732
|Maintenance
|$856
|$337
|$1,836
|$365
|$1,413
|$4,807
|Repairs
|$321
|$391
|$478
|$593
|$501
|$2,284
|Taxes & Fees
|$353
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$517
|Financing
|$316
|$254
|$188
|$118
|$42
|$918
|Depreciation
|$2,180
|$539
|$474
|$421
|$378
|$3,992
|Fuel
|$795
|$819
|$843
|$869
|$895
|$4,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$5,524
|$3,105
|$4,606
|$3,175
|$4,061
|$20,471
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Mirage Hatchback DE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$4,740
|Maintenance
|$1,087
|$428
|$2,332
|$464
|$1,795
|$6,105
|Repairs
|$408
|$497
|$607
|$753
|$636
|$2,901
|Taxes & Fees
|$448
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$657
|Financing
|$401
|$323
|$239
|$150
|$53
|$1,166
|Depreciation
|$2,769
|$685
|$602
|$535
|$480
|$5,070
|Fuel
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$5,361
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,015
|$3,943
|$5,850
|$4,032
|$5,157
|$25,998
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Mirage Hatchback ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$796
|$821
|$845
|$870
|$4,105
|Maintenance
|$942
|$371
|$2,020
|$402
|$1,554
|$5,288
|Repairs
|$353
|$430
|$526
|$652
|$551
|$2,512
|Taxes & Fees
|$388
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$569
|Financing
|$348
|$279
|$207
|$130
|$46
|$1,010
|Depreciation
|$2,398
|$593
|$521
|$463
|$416
|$4,391
|Fuel
|$875
|$901
|$927
|$956
|$985
|$4,643
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,076
|$3,416
|$5,067
|$3,493
|$4,467
|$22,518
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage in Virginia is:not available
Legal
