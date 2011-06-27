  1. Home
Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best Car I EVER Owned!!

fabcar, 09/26/2013
Bought the car used in 2008 with 140,000 miles on it. It had just passed the 200,000 mile mark in 2013 when some idiot rear ended me. Even though it was the only car to drive away from a 5 car pile up, it was still totaled. I have no doubt I could have gotten another 50k to 75k miles out of her. I only ever did routine stuff like oil changes, struts and brakes and yet she was the most reliable car I have ever owned. Absolutely solid engine that I could count on to take me anywhere. Cosmetically, many parts were worn from age and paint had faded a bit but sitting in a hot tx sun for nearly 20yrs can do that! Would love to find another one!!

Reliable

Lisa , 11/20/2003
I have had my type S 4-door sedan for 8 years. Throughout the entire time I have owned this car there have been only two minor issues - one, where the key became stuck in the ignition, and the other being that the power window shorted out while open(during a rainstorm). Other than that, this car has been so reliable, well worth the money that I paid for it.

