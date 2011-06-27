Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan Consumer Reviews

fabcar , 09/26/2013

Bought the car used in 2008 with 140,000 miles on it. It had just passed the 200,000 mile mark in 2013 when some idiot rear ended me. Even though it was the only car to drive away from a 5 car pile up, it was still totaled. I have no doubt I could have gotten another 50k to 75k miles out of her. I only ever did routine stuff like oil changes, struts and brakes and yet she was the most reliable car I have ever owned. Absolutely solid engine that I could count on to take me anywhere. Cosmetically, many parts were worn from age and paint had faded a bit but sitting in a hot tx sun for nearly 20yrs can do that! Would love to find another one!!