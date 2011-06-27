Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best Car I EVER Owned!!
Bought the car used in 2008 with 140,000 miles on it. It had just passed the 200,000 mile mark in 2013 when some idiot rear ended me. Even though it was the only car to drive away from a 5 car pile up, it was still totaled. I have no doubt I could have gotten another 50k to 75k miles out of her. I only ever did routine stuff like oil changes, struts and brakes and yet she was the most reliable car I have ever owned. Absolutely solid engine that I could count on to take me anywhere. Cosmetically, many parts were worn from age and paint had faded a bit but sitting in a hot tx sun for nearly 20yrs can do that! Would love to find another one!!
Reliable
I have had my type S 4-door sedan for 8 years. Throughout the entire time I have owned this car there have been only two minor issues - one, where the key became stuck in the ignition, and the other being that the power window shorted out while open(during a rainstorm). Other than that, this car has been so reliable, well worth the money that I paid for it.
Sponsored cars related to the Mirage
Related Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner