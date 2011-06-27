Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Kinda plain but reliable
Purchased as a play and haul vehicle. Have been really pleased with the lack of any major mechanical problems. Only repair out of the ordinary has been the air conditioner, which required around $250 to fix. Doesn't have much power, but the trade off is good gas mileage. Has averaged about 20-21 in the city and 26-27 highway. Low operating costs and the ability to haul appliances, ect. has made the vehicle a good buy.
Comfortable and Dependable
I've had this truck for three years and like it a lot. Mechanically the truck is very solid with no issues with the engine, transmission, cooling, heating, steering, or brake systems. The 151 hp engine feels weak when the bed is loaded and air conditioner is on. Ride is comfortable. The area behind the seat is very handy for throwing those extra things that seem to have nowhere to go and there are two storage compartments hidden underneath the carpet. Great day-to-day vehicle.
Sponsored cars related to the Mighty Max Pickup
Related Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner