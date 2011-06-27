  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup
  4. Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup
  5. Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Extended Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Mighty Max Pickup
5(0%)4(0%)3(100%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Mighty Max Pickups for sale
List Price Estimate
$833 - $1,766
Used Mighty Max Pickup for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Kinda plain but reliable

Tommy, 05/18/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Purchased as a play and haul vehicle. Have been really pleased with the lack of any major mechanical problems. Only repair out of the ordinary has been the air conditioner, which required around $250 to fix. Doesn't have much power, but the trade off is good gas mileage. Has averaged about 20-21 in the city and 26-27 highway. Low operating costs and the ability to haul appliances, ect. has made the vehicle a good buy.

Report Abuse

Comfortable and Dependable

Ramblin' Man, 09/12/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've had this truck for three years and like it a lot. Mechanically the truck is very solid with no issues with the engine, transmission, cooling, heating, steering, or brake systems. The 151 hp engine feels weak when the bed is loaded and air conditioner is on. Ride is comfortable. The area behind the seat is very handy for throwing those extra things that seem to have nowhere to go and there are two storage compartments hidden underneath the carpet. Great day-to-day vehicle.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Mighty Max Pickups for sale

Related Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Extended Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles