Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Purchased as a play and haul vehicle. Have been really pleased with the lack of any major mechanical problems. Only repair out of the ordinary has been the air conditioner, which required around $250 to fix. Doesn't have much power, but the trade off is good gas mileage. Has averaged about 20-21 in the city and 26-27 highway. Low operating costs and the ability to haul appliances, ect. has made the vehicle a good buy.

Ramblin' Man , 09/12/2003

I've had this truck for three years and like it a lot. Mechanically the truck is very solid with no issues with the engine, transmission, cooling, heating, steering, or brake systems. The 151 hp engine feels weak when the bed is loaded and air conditioner is on. Ride is comfortable. The area behind the seat is very handy for throwing those extra things that seem to have nowhere to go and there are two storage compartments hidden underneath the carpet. Great day-to-day vehicle.