Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan Consumer Reviews

Another Mits in the family skwillbanks , 05/21/2012 12 of 12 people found this review helpful We have had several Mits's. Eclipse, Spyder, several Galants, Monty Sport. All excellent purchases and very dependable and they run forever. Our daughter is now of driving age and we went out on a limb am bought her a new car. Lancer SE. Was originally looking at an ES but the 2.0 is noisy. Drove the SE just to see if the engine was quieter and it was. This is the same engine my first Galant had in it. Very, very good car. With the warranty, the safety ratings, and the quality they offer - well I would say it was an easy decision. Report Abuse

Great value! soyeahiknow , 02/03/2013 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I have been the go to guy to buying cars for my family so in the past 4 years, I have bought 3 new cars and one used car. I was worried about the CVT transmission because i read online it was a bad transmission with no power. Wow, these "expert" reviewers must be test driving too many turbo mustangs and super cars. The CVT is just fine in power! If you are not used to driving one, it may feel different. So in a with a regular auto transmission, a sign of an underpowered car is when u push the gas hard, you will see the engine RPM go way up but the speed lags until it up-shifts a gear. The CVT sounds just like that so u THINK like it's underpowered but it's not true. Test drive one. Report Abuse

I love my Lancer emmons11 , 10/21/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I am a 60yr old man and i have owned many many cars and trucks in my day.The MITSUBISHI LANCER is the best of all of them.I like to drive again,thanks to the Lancer!the handling, ride, fun to drive,good mpg,room,10yr 100,000 powertrain,5yr 60,000 bumper to bumper.how can you go wrong?this car is for young and old plus a great family car to.please drive one and see for yourself. Report Abuse

The Lancer is an excellent car lynx2 , 04/21/2012 15 of 20 people found this review helpful The editor's review does not do the Lancer justice - it is an excellent car for the money, in almost all respects. I am particularly perplexed by their commend regarding the engine/CVT transmission combination, which in reality is smooth, quiet and powerful considering the excellent gas mileage (over 33 on the highway). You can buy cars with better mpg, but it will come at the expense of power. I have not problem going up steep hills at speed, with very little noise coming from the engine/transmission. Report Abuse