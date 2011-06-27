Used 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer Consumer Reviews
194K and still runnnin like new....
Won't say I'm an expert, but this car did really save me a lot of money during rough student life. I bought it with 163K and only thing I did is a tune-up and not so regular oil changes...even then thank God no problems! I am actually shocked it survived me...I'm neither bad or really good care taker, but this car is a really tough nut! I have no leaks, occasionally some noises (with oil change they go away)?!...very DEPENDABLE car!
Brilliant little car
To be a successful economy car, the vehicle in question has to have two things going for it; reliability and fuel economy. With that said, the Lancer is by far the best car I've ever owned. It's been reliable as a rock and the engine can take a serious beating. It'll get 26 miles per gallon with your foot welded to the floor, and 35 while driving Miss Daisy across the country. Need I say more? Why not. On top of those things, it's also roomy, comfortable, the stereo sounds great, the A/C will freeze your hands off and the heater makes Hell seem cold. I took this car on a 3,500 mile journey across the country and it didn't give me any trouble. A bold claim for a 12 year old 165k mile car.
Still going at 226k
Great car. Hands down. I bought mine in 2005 for 13k and it had 36,000 miles, paid it off in 2008. Here it is 2015 and she has 226,868 miles now. Still running like a champ. Regular routine maintenance, clutch went out at 210k and that's the only major issue. Great car
Reliable cheap transportation
Purchased with 24,000 miles, formerly a rental. Plain car, cheap transportation. I bought it for $6600 and have put 125,000 miles on it with no repairs. It has been a great deal. The car rides like a cheap little car and has lots of wind noise. The seats are not real comfortable, but do offer plenty of leg and head room. Four adults can ride in the car relatively comfortably.
Amazing car!!!
This car is overall an amazing car. We bought it in 2004 with 58k on the odometer. We used it for trips and put a heavily amount of miles on the car. This car has lasted us a long while until the radiator busted a hole due to the fan going out. The car had too many miles on it to even bother putting money into it but the car now has 275k on the odometer last time we looked and has lasted a very long while. We've put a few dings and bruises on the car due to a dog jumping out in front of us and a go kart smashing into the side of it but it still went. It's protected us in many other situations too. I would recommend this car for anyone. We are looking for another one. Best car we ever owned!
