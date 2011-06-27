Used 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car Horrible Warranty
i bought the car with high hopes for the first month loved it fun to drive great car but i started to notice little issues with the transmission it progressively got worse it started to pop second out when you down shift so i took it back to mitsubishi and there service dept. is horrible gave me the run around every time i call they say there going to call me back i have to keep calling them they didn't even provide me a rental took them a week to remove the transmission and now i have to wait for mitsubishi to give the ok to repair or replace it during all this im paying for a car that i cant drive and mitsubishi wont give me a rental but they expect me to pay
Amazing Evo X
This AMAZING car is my daily driver and our family car for almost 2 years now. It's very reliable, safe, and SCARY-FAST around the curves, due to it's superb AWD system. It has an extremely responsive handling on asphalt and is very nimble in the pouring rain. It truly is a great TUNER'S car and the 4B11T engine will easily handle 400hp to 500hp:) The interior is mediocre and the trunk is tiny, but the Recaro seats and RockFord sound system are excellent. Gas mileage isn't too bad, my average is 24-26mpg on the hwy. Draft behind an SUV within my 40 mile commute and my 450hp Evo can get 26-28mpg. Considering price and performance potential, the Evo is hard to beat.
1 yr later with the Evo X MR. Still fun!
Update after 1yr w/ the X MR. The X is a fun Daily w/SST; I use Manual more than AUTO. My commute is more city than hwy; MPG avg 14.7 over the yr. Interior scratches easily, esp the trim around the glove box & radio. Rear vis with wing is poor. SST autoshifts slow when cold. Storage space: It is what it is. Trunk for wknd trips is ok (two carry- ons); big items need to go in the backseat (dog carrier). Leather is easy to clean/just wipe down. Front seats are comfortable on long road trips. Perf in bad weather is confidence inspiring. Track (Willow Springs) perf is excellent! Turn off ASC and it's Point and Shoot. Helmet clearance is not a prob-I'm 5'9". This X is way better than any XBox.
Too Early to tell.
Gosh, I just got the car two days ago. So far, it is more solid than I expected, not an econobox at all. I have the 5 speed. You are doing around 3,000 rpm at 65mph. It needs a sixth gear. At 100 miles the Service Engine Soon light came on. 1) I checked the gas cap and 2) I am sure it is nothing, but it is still a PITA to go to the dealer and drop it off. On the positive side, the car is fun with 5 seats. Give me a few weeks and I will give a good full review. Gotta break it in first.
1700 miles so far!
Well I got a bad one, and started out on the wrong foot, I still dearly love my car, but at 1143 miles I required a new transmission. My notchy went grinding and then ripping, I got a new tranny, im not grinding as bad now, but still grinding. I love the overall car tho, just wish I had gotten a different one. I realize people have a lot of notchy issues, hopefully this is something that will play out.
