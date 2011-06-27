  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi i-MiEV
  4. Used 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES Features & Specs

More about the 2012 i-MiEV
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,125
See i-MiEV Inventory
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Combined MPG112
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,125
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,125
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)126/99 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG112
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,125
Base engine typeElectric
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,125
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,125
Cold Zone Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,125
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,125
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,125
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,125
Interior LED Packageyes
Accessory USB Adaptor Kityes
Cargo Packageyes
Accessory Foldable Cargo Trayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,125
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,125
Front head room35.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Front leg room33.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,125
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.3 in.
Rear leg room30.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,125
Accessory Fog Lightsyes
Accessory Side Wind Deflectorsyes
Accessory Body Side Moldingsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,125
Front track55.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity50.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight2579 lbs.
Gross weight3329 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length144.8 in.
Height63.6 in.
EPA interior volume97.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width62.4 in.
Rear track54.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,125
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Labrador Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,125
175/60R15 81H tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,125
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,125
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
See i-MiEV Inventory

Related Used 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles