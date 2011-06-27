Used 2006 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan Consumer Reviews
Don't Overlook This Car
I don't see many of them on the road. The Galant is very under appreciated. It is every bit as good, and in some cases better than an Altima, Camry, or Accord. I think it looks better too, with an edgy, more modern styling, especially with the SE tail lights and spoiler. This car looks smaller on the outside than it really is on the inside. I'm 6'4" and I have plenty of head room and leg room. The interior has a very clean, modern look and the blue lighting is unique. The hidden radio controls on the back side of the steering wheel keep everything looking neat and uncluttered. Its four cylinder engine has more than enough power to move this car. I'm getting 25 mpg in town, over 30 mph highway.
Awesome Car
I purchased this car in Feb. of 2006. I also got the protection options on it. I love this machine. It handles great, with tremendous acceleration, and outstanding options. The car has tremendous room, agile handling, and the blue lights inside make this vehicle very sharp. I would recommend this car to anyone. The sound system works great even with my satellite readio hooked up to it. The only suggestion would be to have dual power seats up front and back seats that lay down. This is an excellent car to drive and own overall. Great job to the employess that came up with this awesome car. To answer the guy's comment on 2/1/06 it does come with heated mirrors on the exterior.
Awesome Car
The Galant is a very under-rated sedan. It handles great, even with the 4 cyl. has plenty of power when needed and can get great gas mileage. It handles very well and looks awesome. It is very unique, not many people drive them. Despite its EPA rating being lower than other sedans, I still manage to get 25-26 mpg by driving it in town. The Galant is an awesome car. Even after two and a half years it feels new. The resale value isn't very good, but that does mean a used one would be a lot cheaper than a new one and still a great ride.
Great car for the price
I bought my used Galant 6 months ago and so far its been the most reliable car I've owned. It's the first import I've owned as well. Very comfortable to drive and I get 29 mpg with the 6 cylinder engine. Granted, it isn't a German luxury car but if your looking for an affordable used car with a good reputation, this is it. I like it so much in fact, i'm going to buy a 2012 model when my financial situation improves. I was bummed to hear 2012 was the last year but who knows, maybe Mitsubishi will make a new full size car with similar features. Overall, a good buy.
Galant Lover
This is the second Galant we've owned. The first one was a 2003 model. We bought it used with 140,000 miles on it and it drove very good for three years. With that type of dependability we decided to go for another one. The 2006 model we just bought has 60,000 miles on it but drives great and it looks like new inside out!
