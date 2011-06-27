Used 1994 Mitsubishi Expo Consumer Reviews

Long Live the Expo! Steelslinger74 , 04/18/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bottom Line, my 94 Expo Lrv has 230,000 miles on it, and a cylinder leak down test showed that the motor still has 90% compression. Sixteen years, 230K no worries. Mitsubishi has won me over, and because of this used 94 Expo, I will ALWAYS have a Mitsubishi in my garage! Report Abuse

Wish I could find another! Cristy , 07/17/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My Expo has been fantastic! I bought this 1994 model in 1998 and have had it for 4 years. It is nearing 100,000 miles, and the only money (besides regular oil changes) that I have put into it was a month ago when I had new brakes. It has been running with original equipment for 8 years. Report Abuse

The Avocado Kristen , 06/24/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My favorite car EVER. Hands Down. And mine's in that funky, tree-frog-with-a- hint-of-nausea-green. It is excellent. I plan to take it to college with me next year, as it is a fun, low maintenance car. Report Abuse

Good bang for the buck Tony , 09/15/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought it used and the previous owner did not take care of it. It already has a new transmission and starter and it needs a new engine but don't have the money for it. It is very dependable as the car itself has over 200,000 miles on it. I think it would be a great starter car Report Abuse