Used 1994 Mitsubishi Expo Consumer Reviews
Long Live the Expo!
Bottom Line, my 94 Expo Lrv has 230,000 miles on it, and a cylinder leak down test showed that the motor still has 90% compression. Sixteen years, 230K no worries. Mitsubishi has won me over, and because of this used 94 Expo, I will ALWAYS have a Mitsubishi in my garage!
Wish I could find another!
My Expo has been fantastic! I bought this 1994 model in 1998 and have had it for 4 years. It is nearing 100,000 miles, and the only money (besides regular oil changes) that I have put into it was a month ago when I had new brakes. It has been running with original equipment for 8 years.
The Avocado
My favorite car EVER. Hands Down. And mine's in that funky, tree-frog-with-a- hint-of-nausea-green. It is excellent. I plan to take it to college with me next year, as it is a fun, low maintenance car.
Good bang for the buck
Bought it used and the previous owner did not take care of it. It already has a new transmission and starter and it needs a new engine but don't have the money for it. It is very dependable as the car itself has over 200,000 miles on it. I think it would be a great starter car
Dependable Mitsubishi Expo
The Expo has proven itself as a very fun, dependable, and useful. Whether your after groceries or going on a vacation, the Expo really has something for you. The luggage rack and tie downs are great for hauling extra luggage, lumber, or the family canoe. The engine and transmission are very reliable. Under the hood sits a peppy 4 cylinder 2.4 liter engine, with enough power to get the job done, while not guzzling gas. The Expo is classified as a sport wagon, but really has many characteristics of a mini-van, without the price tag, and with better gas mileage. If your looking for a dependable and versatile used vehicle, then the Expo is your style!
