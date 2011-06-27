  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Expo
  4. Used 1994 Mitsubishi Expo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Mitsubishi Expo LRV Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Expo
Overview
See Expo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower136 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity68 cu.ft.
Length168.6 in.
Curb weight2745 lbs.
Height62.1 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Kensington Gray Metallic
  • Cardiff Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Lucerne Green Pearl Metallic
  • Warm Springs Silver Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Kaiser Silver Metallic
  • Albany Black Pearl Metallic
  • Scandia Green Metallic
  • Toluca Beige Metallic
  • Oceanside Blue Metallic
  • Baja Red
  • Concord Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
See Expo Inventory

Related Used 1994 Mitsubishi Expo LRV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles