Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T Consumer Reviews
This car eats up gas
This car is beautiful, but non reliable had it for a month and the starter died, the battery died and did I mention it gets 12 mpg city and a decent 18 mpg highway the car is pretty fast though but I hate it when a neon srt-4 can beat me and get better gas mileage at the same time
I love my car.. It's has been good to me
I got my car in October of 1997 as a birthday present. It is the 98 model. My car had 9 miles on it when it was purchased. It now has 112K. I have not had ANY major problems with my car. Yes, I did have to replace the harmonic balance about a year and a half ago but other than that I had no major problems. For those of you just starting out I must say you have a great car. The check engine light came on about 4 months ago and it turned out to be just a wire needing to be replaced. I have the 5 speed and it is so much fun to drive. I am now in the market for a SUV (more room) but I am keeping my Eclipse and will do so for many years to come.
Love it
Had no problems yet. My friend has a 97 spyder and loves it too. We are street racers and these are great cars to soop up. They turn lots of heads and even if you dont race...It is a great car.
Eclipse review
Nice car
Eclipse GST
This car is absolutely the biggest bag for the buck that you could get back in 1998. This car excelerates fast, corners well, and has nice smooth engine sounds.
