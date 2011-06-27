  1. Home
Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T Consumer Reviews

5(78%)4(22%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
9 reviews
b.garhid, 09/08/2008
This car is beautiful, but non reliable had it for a month and the starter died, the battery died and did I mention it gets 12 mpg city and a decent 18 mpg highway the car is pretty fast though but I hate it when a neon srt-4 can beat me and get better gas mileage at the same time

I love my car.. It's has been good to me

Isimiyake, 09/28/2002
I got my car in October of 1997 as a birthday present. It is the 98 model. My car had 9 miles on it when it was purchased. It now has 112K. I have not had ANY major problems with my car. Yes, I did have to replace the harmonic balance about a year and a half ago but other than that I had no major problems. For those of you just starting out I must say you have a great car. The check engine light came on about 4 months ago and it turned out to be just a wire needing to be replaced. I have the 5 speed and it is so much fun to drive. I am now in the market for a SUV (more room) but I am keeping my Eclipse and will do so for many years to come.

Love it

KennyB, 11/24/2002
Had no problems yet. My friend has a 97 spyder and loves it too. We are street racers and these are great cars to soop up. They turn lots of heads and even if you dont race...It is a great car.

Eclipse review

Inkburrower, 03/02/2002
Nice car

Eclipse GST

Eclispe Freek, 02/18/2003
This car is absolutely the biggest bag for the buck that you could get back in 1998. This car excelerates fast, corners well, and has nice smooth engine sounds.

