Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T Consumer Reviews

This car is beautiful, but non reliable had it for a month and the starter died, the battery died and did I mention it gets 12 mpg city and a decent 18 mpg highway the car is pretty fast though but I hate it when a neon srt-4 can beat me and get better gas mileage at the same time

Isimiyake , 09/28/2002

I got my car in October of 1997 as a birthday present. It is the 98 model. My car had 9 miles on it when it was purchased. It now has 112K. I have not had ANY major problems with my car. Yes, I did have to replace the harmonic balance about a year and a half ago but other than that I had no major problems. For those of you just starting out I must say you have a great car. The check engine light came on about 4 months ago and it turned out to be just a wire needing to be replaced. I have the 5 speed and it is so much fun to drive. I am now in the market for a SUV (more room) but I am keeping my Eclipse and will do so for many years to come.