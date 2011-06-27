Used 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T Consumer Reviews
Good car
My eclipse was a very good car to me all i have to do is keep gas in it and change the oil and it will run. The only problems i encountered were the oil pan gasket leaking. the door handles broke off and then my alternator went out on me. On my way up a hill the little clip holding my shift cables popped out and i got stuck in 2nd. I fixed it and drove it another 20,000 miles still going with 213,000 and more to come.
So Fun to Drive...... : )
So far, I had good experience with the car. The 60,000 mile service made me to reach deep in my pocket, but it's a fun car to drive... I bought it brand new and still a current owner. It's too bad that they got rid of the turbo in the new ones, since I love the turbo. If anyone can find a descent one with low mileage, I strongly recomend the car. However, the car seems to wear our little faster than other brands so becareful putting too many miles on the car.
96 GS-T ---160 Mph
I like the abilty to make it look any way I want. (body kits) But inside feels cramped and if people sit in back they block the rear speakers. Turbo can beat out 6 cyl up to 110mph but it tops out because of the 4 cyl 2.0 ltr engine. My max speed was 135mps flat road with decent tires but you could hit 160 down hill. (yes i did do it he he) Worst are the brakes they go the fastest because of poor design i think. replace the front roters every 15,000 miles due to warping but if you buy the good ones with holes and air pockets they last at least 25,000 and deffinately use non-metalic pads.
Almost 200,000 miles
I currently have 198,000 miles on my GST, mostly freeway driving. Overall, I had good experience with the car. I went through 4 sets of tires and changed & resurfaced the front brakes 4 times. Lots of oil changes. The front rotors do get wrapped easily. Major expense was replacing the manual transmission and clutch at 140K. Recently, my car developed another problem. It stalls when the engine is hot and cannot be restarted until the engine cools off. Thus, I have to tow it for repairs. I am hoping that it is nothing major.
my eclipse
this vehicle was owned only by me and was well kept. I serviced my car when it was required by dealers and authorized serviceman.
Sponsored cars related to the Eclipse
Related Used 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner