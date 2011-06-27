Used 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T Consumer Reviews

Good car gtsxtt , 01/10/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My eclipse was a very good car to me all i have to do is keep gas in it and change the oil and it will run. The only problems i encountered were the oil pan gasket leaking. the door handles broke off and then my alternator went out on me. On my way up a hill the little clip holding my shift cables popped out and i got stuck in 2nd. I fixed it and drove it another 20,000 miles still going with 213,000 and more to come. Report Abuse

So Fun to Drive...... : ) Eclipse96 , 07/19/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful So far, I had good experience with the car. The 60,000 mile service made me to reach deep in my pocket, but it's a fun car to drive... I bought it brand new and still a current owner. It's too bad that they got rid of the turbo in the new ones, since I love the turbo. If anyone can find a descent one with low mileage, I strongly recomend the car. However, the car seems to wear our little faster than other brands so becareful putting too many miles on the car.

96 GS-T ---160 Mph TDog , 09/25/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I like the abilty to make it look any way I want. (body kits) But inside feels cramped and if people sit in back they block the rear speakers. Turbo can beat out 6 cyl up to 110mph but it tops out because of the 4 cyl 2.0 ltr engine. My max speed was 135mps flat road with decent tires but you could hit 160 down hill. (yes i did do it he he) Worst are the brakes they go the fastest because of poor design i think. replace the front roters every 15,000 miles due to warping but if you buy the good ones with holes and air pockets they last at least 25,000 and deffinately use non-metalic pads.

Almost 200,000 miles Almost 200,000 miles , 05/05/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I currently have 198,000 miles on my GST, mostly freeway driving. Overall, I had good experience with the car. I went through 4 sets of tires and changed & resurfaced the front brakes 4 times. Lots of oil changes. The front rotors do get wrapped easily. Major expense was replacing the manual transmission and clutch at 140K. Recently, my car developed another problem. It stalls when the engine is hot and cannot be restarted until the engine cools off. Thus, I have to tow it for repairs. I am hoping that it is nothing major.