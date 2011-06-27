Used 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX Consumer Reviews
Beauty at a cost
I've had two 2nd gen GSXs. These cars are very nice looking, the AWD is great for performance in the snow, wet and dry. The turbo engine has pretty good torque, but it has noticeable turbo lag and the engine runs out of breath at about 6000 RPM, so the fun power band is actually relatively narrow. The mechanical and electrical systems on the car are far from reliable. The dashboard design, while attractive, is ergonomically flawed as the shift lever blocks the stereo. There are squeaks and rattles from interior panes and suspension parts, rain can leak into the cabin. If you're tall, cars with a sun roof can be a tight fit.
Watch out for Crankwalk!!!!
This is a great car, fast, cool looking, dreamy handling, comfortable, but, every eclipse GS-T or GSX from 1995-1999 has a good possibility of coming down with "crankwalk". It's a $4500 problem with no real permanent solution. Trust me, it's enough to make you NOT want to buy this great car. Take it from someone who has gone through this and done A LOT of research. Sorry folks. I love my GSX, but it's bittersweet. I'd recommend not taking your chances. I paid the price with my ignorance.
Good Car
Great car, great handling, turbo is ok. Could be better on gas mileage, though.
Great Car
Overall, this car is by far my best investment ever. It looks great, and drives fantastic. It provides great performance and decent handeling. The only downside to my car is the gas milage while driving it hard. I don't plan on getting rid of it anytime soon. Upgrading parts on it is fairly cheap, and makes it even better.
Power for a price
In the course of owning this car, I have become a DSM mechanic. It is important to realize that anytime you attempt to push HP levels beyond what the manufacturer intended, you sacrifice reliability. However, I have been more unlucky than most. I was diagnosed with crank walk 1 month after purchase. $3000 later and a few modifications the tranny exploded. Now another motor later, and replacement of most moving parts, and at ~400WHP most of my issues have been resolved. As a commuter car or grocery getter, this is not the ideal car. As a platform to create a very respectable 4 cylinder drag car it is ideal. For that power you pay the price in reliabity.
