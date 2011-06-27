Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Convertible Consumer Reviews

Worth every penny Tim , 04/09/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The moment I drove this car I bought it. It has stunning looks and handling, awesome exhaust note and the head turning appeal. Yes my top leaks but a small price to pay for such a exciting car. I have 93,000 on it and all original parts, I have never had a more reliable car. I drive this car every day and it never gets old I recommend this car to anyone who wants a sexy sport convertible that gets great gas mileage. Report Abuse

Fun to drive but it leaks! BucsFan2008 , 08/05/2008 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This was a great car and it was a lot of fun to drive with the top down. although, I live in Florida and you would think I would have the top down all the time, but I didn't! With the humidity down here, I would need the AC on and with how rain here is so unpredictable, it would leak through the soft top, it was so annoying!

I love it forever Sunny,Liu , 06/18/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is really good car. Since I was a kid, I fell in love with it. Now I am going to keep this car. This is a classic race car.

Warning! ogospyder , 06/27/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Try to get parts for this car . Some are made of pot metal, they break and dealers do not have replacements. The car looks nice if you can hold it together without duct tape.