Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Convertible Consumer Reviews

5(47%)4(23%)3(18%)2(12%)1(0%)
4.1
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Worth every penny

Tim, 04/09/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The moment I drove this car I bought it. It has stunning looks and handling, awesome exhaust note and the head turning appeal. Yes my top leaks but a small price to pay for such a exciting car. I have 93,000 on it and all original parts, I have never had a more reliable car. I drive this car every day and it never gets old I recommend this car to anyone who wants a sexy sport convertible that gets great gas mileage.



Fun to drive but it leaks!

BucsFan2008, 08/05/2008
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

This was a great car and it was a lot of fun to drive with the top down. although, I live in Florida and you would think I would have the top down all the time, but I didn't! With the humidity down here, I would need the AC on and with how rain here is so unpredictable, it would leak through the soft top, it was so annoying!



I love it forever

Sunny,Liu, 06/18/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is really good car. Since I was a kid, I fell in love with it. Now I am going to keep this car. This is a classic race car.



Warning!

ogospyder, 06/27/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Try to get parts for this car . Some are made of pot metal, they break and dealers do not have replacements. The car looks nice if you can hold it together without duct tape.



Buyers Beware!!!!

j, 01/30/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car, thinking it would be a nice reliable ride. Another plus was that I thought it was imported; boy was I wrong. I soon discovered that the top leaked like a river (2 days after purchase), and the transmission shifted erratically. My mechanic said these cars are disasters (engine leaks, failures, etc.); however, I gave it a chance, but before I traded, I knew the tranny was getting ready to explode. I also had a problem maintaining the oil level in the car. I would not recommend this car to anyone who needs a completely reliable vehicle or who doesn't like to take a shower on his/her way to work or school.


