Used 2003 Mitsubishi Diamante Sedan Consumer Reviews

Sweet Ride Robboman48 , 06/21/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Purchased with 79k miles for $7k. Same yr Avalon $15k. Added Bosch Platinum 4 plugs and it changed this car immediately. Has plenty of go, we now average 27 mph hwy on regular gas and Valvoline hi-mileage synthetic oil. Never a problem, looks and positive comments from others. Very comfy on a + 6hr ride in front and back. Leather is sweet and sound system is great. Best buy for the money.

Great Car Scott B , 02/03/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful After looking at serveral cars including the Nissan Maxima and Chrysler 300m i finally bought the Mitsubishi Diamante. The Nissan and the Chrysler handled well and were nicely styled but the ride in each was too harsh. The diamante did not handle quite as good but it seemed to stike a better balance between performanc and ride than either of the other two cars. The stereo was better and the car seemed to have a more simple yet classy interior. Overall i love this car and clould not be happier about my choice.

Best Car Out There!! itty diamante , 03/28/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love driving my car! Mine is very fast. I maintain mine and do oil changes religiously so it is still in great shape with 65,000 miles on it. It hasn't spent one day in the garage. I love the appearance, all the options, and the size. I can have my son's car seat in the middle and still have room for adult passengers on both sides of him. I have more room for people and stuff than small SUVs. The trunk space is very generous. All the luxury items without the over-inflated price tag!

03 Diamante VRX ShawnCarter , 10/20/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is a nice for an entry luxuary car but it still falls far behind other competitors. ThE BASE PRICE OF THE CAR SHOULD BE EXTREMELY LOWER BECAUSE THE RESALE VALUE IS EXTREMELY POOR!