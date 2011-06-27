Used 2003 Mitsubishi Diamante Sedan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Sweet Ride

Robboman48, 06/21/2010
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Purchased with 79k miles for $7k. Same yr Avalon $15k. Added Bosch Platinum 4 plugs and it changed this car immediately. Has plenty of go, we now average 27 mph hwy on regular gas and Valvoline hi-mileage synthetic oil. Never a problem, looks and positive comments from others. Very comfy on a + 6hr ride in front and back. Leather is sweet and sound system is great. Best buy for the money.

Great Car

Scott B, 02/03/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

After looking at serveral cars including the Nissan Maxima and Chrysler 300m i finally bought the Mitsubishi Diamante. The Nissan and the Chrysler handled well and were nicely styled but the ride in each was too harsh. The diamante did not handle quite as good but it seemed to stike a better balance between performanc and ride than either of the other two cars. The stereo was better and the car seemed to have a more simple yet classy interior. Overall i love this car and clould not be happier about my choice.

Best Car Out There!!

itty diamante, 03/28/2007
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I love driving my car! Mine is very fast. I maintain mine and do oil changes religiously so it is still in great shape with 65,000 miles on it. It hasn't spent one day in the garage. I love the appearance, all the options, and the size. I can have my son's car seat in the middle and still have room for adult passengers on both sides of him. I have more room for people and stuff than small SUVs. The trunk space is very generous. All the luxury items without the over-inflated price tag!

03 Diamante VRX

ShawnCarter, 10/20/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car is a nice for an entry luxuary car but it still falls far behind other competitors. ThE BASE PRICE OF THE CAR SHOULD BE EXTREMELY LOWER BECAUSE THE RESALE VALUE IS EXTREMELY POOR!

2003 Diamante vs. 1998 Diamante

kat, 04/17/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my second Diamante. Also own a 1998. When comparing the 2003 to 1998, Mitsubishi has cheapened up on the interior. Lower quality leather & poorer sounding stereo. Problems with highway driving when tractor trailers are in front of me. The front end tends to shift back and forth as if there are aerodynamics & traction control issues. Electrical system does crazy things. For example, doors lock by themselves. I say, stick with the older models. They are more comfortable and give a better ride. More like what you would expect for a $30,000 car.

