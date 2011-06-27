Used 1993 Mitsubishi Diamante ES Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.6/432.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Measurements
Height57.9 in.
Wheel base107.2 in.
Length192.4 in.
Width69.9 in.
Curb weight3609 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Zurich White Pearl Metallic
  • Imperial Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Reno Silver Metallic
  • Princeton Blue
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Mesquite Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Nairobi Beige Metallic
