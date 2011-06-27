Used 1992 Mitsubishi Diamante Sedan Consumer Reviews

satisfied dave veltman , 01/25/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful very dependable car. average about 1000 dollars annual in maintenance. keep the car in good shape. rebuilt engine at 225000 miles. started using a little oil. after rebuilt fuel economy went from 22 to 28 mi per gallon and very little oil. runs like new at 250000 mi and body still stylish. lincoln ls looks just like it in 2004. I would buy another diamante. everyone else i talked with was very happy with theres. I have never done a brake job, transmission work or muffler system. only one alternator and starter. love this car and plan on hitting 400000 mi. Report Abuse

Too Bad Timberwolf , 07/15/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful If Mitsubishi had built the Zeros in WWII as poorly as the Diamantes, many more of our ships would have survived the Kamikaze attacks! Report Abuse

Fantastic Car kfh , 04/11/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is a fantastic automobile. I have owned it for about 9 1/2 years and it has over 128,000 miles. It has been very very reliable. The only thing I have had to do other than normal maintenance has been a water pump, valve cover gasket, CV boots on both front, and a couple of weeks ago it developed a transmission fluid. The brakes have been remarkable on this car. I replaced the back brakes for the first time at 107,000 miles and the front brakes for the first time at 117,000 miles. I have never needed a front end alignment. I am on my second set of tires, the first set lasted almost 70,000 miles. The best driving car I have ever had (Camaro, Skylark, Supra). Report Abuse

Great Car Mickey D , 05/08/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've had the car for 5yrs bought it used, with 60,000 miles on it. Now I have 147,000 mile on it and it runs better. within five yrs I change water pump, tuned up the transmission, tuned up the engine, CV boot, One axle, and timming belt. The car runs better than other used vechiles and some new cars I have seen. Report Abuse