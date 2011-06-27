  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi 3000GT
  4. Used 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 3000GT
5(85%)4(9%)3(6%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
34 reviews
Write a review
See all 3000GTS for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,492 - $3,297
Used 3000GT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

General Review 1995 3000GT 3.0 V6 MT Base

justreviewer, 10/29/2011
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

It's fun to drive, lots of power, good handling , and everything i've expected from a good sports car. As well as minimal comfort and spacing. And no cup holders! I guess i shouldn't be drinking anything in this car and expect not to spill. This monster can zoomm. It takes me to places everyday since the day i bought it 11 years ago. Transmission was rebuilt about 5 yrs ago.

Report Abuse

3000gt

jaderider, 03/24/2014
2dr Coupe
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Recently purchased my GT from a second owner changed the timing belt, battery, water pump, alternator, new tires, all fluids changed, tune-up, cleaned and polished inside and out. After all that took "Jade" for a slow spin down by the beach I believe the car received as many looks as some of the other beauties. The Mitsu performance is definitely worth mentioning as well, road hugging, tight steering and ample gas peddle for increased speed above 120 mph. One time good deal but quite refreshing. Excellent driving experience from a truly great automobile. Get one you will love it too.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Purchased new 14 years ago

Belinda Cole, 06/07/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I remember driving her off the lot 14 years ago and feeling like a million bucks. I still get that feeling today as this car is ageless. The body style is still far ahead of its time. She runs as well today and looks beautiful!. Have had regular maintenance, put on Faulken tires and she purrs. Great gas mileage too. About 29 on the highway. Edmunds has truly misjudged this car. It will be a "collectors car" as there are very few of them around. Still get heads turning and people stopping to look at her. Fabulous acceleration with the "power" button. Beautiful car that still seats 4 people.

Report Abuse

Speed Demon!!!!!!!

Stroke21, 05/16/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This vehicle was fun from day 1. I get lot's of looks and I can drive fast.Before you buy this car you need to check these 2 things! 1) Headlight Assemblies.(They are expensive so you need to check and make sure there is no moisture, cracks, and the paint is good finding a black headlight is a miracle) 2) Timing Belt.If the timing belt has not been changed, you should change it ASAP.Supposed to be changed every 60,000 miles.(If it breaks you are out an engine.Cost with parts and Labor around $600.00 at a non-dealer shop) Other than those two important things this Car is a dream!

Report Abuse

1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT

JAsonZerbel, 04/05/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My 3000 has been the car of my dreams with one exception, it's a bit pricey to fix and find parts now. I've driven my 3000 to long beach and back from sacramento and loved the smooth handling and comfortable interior every mile. It can even withstand a 90-100 mph long distance drive like that, no problem. This car has had no problems as long as you can afford to keep it regularly maintained, and it is sensitive to the deadlines of the services so plan ahead. I'm over six feet tall and it is my daily commuter and I can get into my 3000gt with ease and grace.

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 3000GTS for sale

Related Used 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles