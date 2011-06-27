Used 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Consumer Reviews
General Review 1995 3000GT 3.0 V6 MT Base
It's fun to drive, lots of power, good handling , and everything i've expected from a good sports car. As well as minimal comfort and spacing. And no cup holders! I guess i shouldn't be drinking anything in this car and expect not to spill. This monster can zoomm. It takes me to places everyday since the day i bought it 11 years ago. Transmission was rebuilt about 5 yrs ago.
3000gt
Recently purchased my GT from a second owner changed the timing belt, battery, water pump, alternator, new tires, all fluids changed, tune-up, cleaned and polished inside and out. After all that took "Jade" for a slow spin down by the beach I believe the car received as many looks as some of the other beauties. The Mitsu performance is definitely worth mentioning as well, road hugging, tight steering and ample gas peddle for increased speed above 120 mph. One time good deal but quite refreshing. Excellent driving experience from a truly great automobile. Get one you will love it too.
Purchased new 14 years ago
I remember driving her off the lot 14 years ago and feeling like a million bucks. I still get that feeling today as this car is ageless. The body style is still far ahead of its time. She runs as well today and looks beautiful!. Have had regular maintenance, put on Faulken tires and she purrs. Great gas mileage too. About 29 on the highway. Edmunds has truly misjudged this car. It will be a "collectors car" as there are very few of them around. Still get heads turning and people stopping to look at her. Fabulous acceleration with the "power" button. Beautiful car that still seats 4 people.
Speed Demon!!!!!!!
This vehicle was fun from day 1. I get lot's of looks and I can drive fast.Before you buy this car you need to check these 2 things! 1) Headlight Assemblies.(They are expensive so you need to check and make sure there is no moisture, cracks, and the paint is good finding a black headlight is a miracle) 2) Timing Belt.If the timing belt has not been changed, you should change it ASAP.Supposed to be changed every 60,000 miles.(If it breaks you are out an engine.Cost with parts and Labor around $600.00 at a non-dealer shop) Other than those two important things this Car is a dream!
1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT
My 3000 has been the car of my dreams with one exception, it's a bit pricey to fix and find parts now. I've driven my 3000 to long beach and back from sacramento and loved the smooth handling and comfortable interior every mile. It can even withstand a 90-100 mph long distance drive like that, no problem. This car has had no problems as long as you can afford to keep it regularly maintained, and it is sensitive to the deadlines of the services so plan ahead. I'm over six feet tall and it is my daily commuter and I can get into my 3000gt with ease and grace.
