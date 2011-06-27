Used 2009 MINI Cooper Convertible Consumer Reviews

Buyer Beware Marian , 06/14/2010 10 of 12 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2009 Cooper S brand new (7 miles on it) in January 2009 from Brian Harris in Baton Rouge. It has needed various major repairs on SIX occasions in a 15 months of ownership. It has also needed an additional two tows 90 miles away (from New Orleans) to have the run flats changed. The repairs have involved mechanical and electronic defects. Perhaps this model is defective, but the car is utterly unreliable. And if you don't live near a dealership, forget about this car. It is cute and fun, but for the cost in time and money of dragging it in to a dealer time and again (and they never seem to know how to fix this model definitively), please save yourself the aggravation. Report Abuse

Just buy one! Torj , 10/25/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned many cars, from two seater roadsters to luxury sedans and I have to say the Mini tops them all. Excellent build quality, reliable, great gas mileage and pure driving excitement. I traded in my two year old Mercedes Benz for the Mini and I haven't regretted it a bit! If you have been thinking about getting a Mini, do yourself a favor, test drive one and you will be sold.

Buy one, your going to love it Phil Balchan , 01/22/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Traded in my 06' Miata due to warrenty issues with Mazada.Test drove the Mini S and was hooked and I mean hooked bad. I have owned several 3 series BMW'S so my expectations were High. The Mini didn't disapoint. Every aspect of this car's performance is excellent and is superior in every way as compaired to the Miata.

Best Car Ive EVER had! JimG , 05/29/2009 2 of 3 people found this review helpful This is a drivers car, fast, fun and tossable. Lots of creature comforts with good quality interior materials. Gas mileage is exceptional and a real surprise.