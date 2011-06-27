  1. Home
Used 2013 MINI Cooper Paceman Hatchback Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
A Cute, Fun Ride

D Peak, 07/15/2019
S ALL4 2dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I love this car but it’s time to move on. This Paceman just runs great all the time, without fancy upgrades or a manual transmission. I’ve taken very good care of it so that it looks practically brand new, barring a few minor chips in the front. Currently using 1-year old summer performance tires but have a set of mounted snow tires for winter.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Mini Paceman has been great

HowieA, 10/17/2019
2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
I've owned my base model 6 speed Paceman for almost 3 years. I had test driven an automatic base and wasn't happy with the performance, but when I tried the manual it made up for that. I first lived in Atlanta when purchased and have had in Chicago for last 2 years. I find the Paceman comfortable for the occasional longer drives and awesome for city driving. The last two cars I had owned were a 2014 Ford Focus and a 2007 Saab 9-3, I enjoy driving the Mini as much as any car I've owned. The back seats are very limited, but you will know that going in. Storage is actually a lot more than expected, I can put my bike in without removing the front tire. I've never done anything to it, excluding a tire replacement and oil changes. Overall.... LOVE IT.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
